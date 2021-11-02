Chris Pratt will be Garfield in the new feline movie

It seems that Mario will not be the only animated character who will have the voice of Chris Pratt. Today, completely unexpectedly, it was revealed that a new tape of Garfield, the iconic orange cat who loves lasagna, is now in production, and the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy will be responsible for bringing the feline to life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson of Alcon Entertainment are the producers of this new animated film. David Reynolds, famous for Finding nemo, is in charge of the scriptwhile Mark Dindal, whom you will recognize by Chicken little, is responsible for the address.

Although details related to its release date and much of the actors involved are still a mystery, it has been confirmed that Chris pratt, who already has a good repertoire of animated films, such as Lego movie and Onward, will be in charge of bringing Garfield to life in this new adaptation of the classic comics.

The last Garfield movie to hit the big screen was Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties from 2006, where Bill Murray had the opportunity to lend his voice to the cat. In related topics, you can check out the new trailer of Morbius here.

Editor’s Note:

As funny as a new Garfield film sounds, the idea of ​​hearing Chris Pratt as this grumpy cat is kind of surreal. Do not forget that the Super Mario movie, which also has this actor in the main role, is in development. It will be interesting to see if there are any similarities between these two jobs.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter