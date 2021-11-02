Chris Hemsworth shows the “super light and healthy food” that explains the secret of his privileged physique

Chris Hemsworth happens to be one of the actors with a more privileged physique in Hollywood. Not in vain his roles playing ‘Thor’ within the Marvel universe force him to take care of his body to the maximum. Hence, the plan that follows to achieve this constitutes one of the best kept secrets.

Although the usual activity of the husband of Elsa Pataky On social networks he has hinted on more than one occasion that demanding physical exercise and a careful diet are the basis of his success, his recent trip to Los Angeles has once again served to check how he takes care of himself.

Just landed in the world capital of cinema, the Australian actor would not hesitate to publish an image on his Instagram profile in which he shows the menu that awaits him. While posing in the classic muscle-pulling position with both arms, Chris Hemsworth shows off two huge pizzas and many other abundant servings of chicken with sauce.

“I just landed in Los Angeles and I thought of starting with a super light and healthy meal,” he would write wryly in the Instagram post that accompanied the snapshot, thus making it clear that his sacrificed exercise routines are not at odds with some other excess. In fact, weeks ago he would also share with his followers that he had enjoyed a night in which he had spent with the drinks, something that he would compensate the next day with more work in the gym.