Chris Hemsworth and his coach’s 4 tips to gain muscle

Their routines do not usually exceed 60 minutes (it is not about exhausting themselves), but they include 4 to 5 exercises per muscle, finishing 4 sets of each one where sessions of low repetitions are included with sessions where they can reach up to 40 with less weight .

How are the workouts divided Hemsworth? Monday is for chest, Tuesday for back, Wednesday for rest, Thursday for leg, Friday for shoulders, Saturday for arms and Sunday to rest again.

Diet is important

Experts say that diet corresponds to 70% of the results you achieve, so it is not only about having an extreme routine with a lot of weight and repetitions, but also having a balanced and healthy diet.

Zocchi usually recommend the intermittent fasting, where you eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner within an 8-hour period, followed by a 16-hour fast before eating again. In addition, you should make sure to eat all the nutrients and calories you need, as this will help you have enough energy and allow the muscles to recover and grow, and it is usually supplemented with plant-based protein powder.

Chris Hemsworth Getty

Find a sustainable routine

Men like Zac Efron, Kumail Nanjiani and Jason Momoa They have talked about how difficult it is to maintain an extreme training regimen, and Zocchi is one of those who believes that you should not look for something very extreme that will leave you exhausted in a few months or a routine that you cannot follow for a long time.

It is important that you find a training plan that you enjoy and that you can stick to, without affecting the rest of your activities or leaving you without time for yourself. You should think about your well-being and doing routines that you really like, this is what will help you stay motivated, and for that you must include elements for your body and mind.

The essential exercises

There is nothing wrong with trying new things or fashion classes, but it is also important to have a few essential exercises that you know will work for the goals you want to achieve.

For the upper body, for example, Zocchi and Hemsworth They add preacher curls, rope sled pulls, incline paddles, and seated shoulder shrugs. To gain muscle they generally use the bear walk, reverse sit-through lunges, and hammer curls. The most important thing is to be consistent and do your workouts in a consistent and disciplined way.