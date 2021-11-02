Chivas will have open-door training this Monday

Mexico.- The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue to prepare for their debut in the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the Liga Mx, when they face Atlético San Luis on July 24 at the Akron stadium, and for now, they will seek to take a “village bath “to be content with the fans.

This Monday the Chivas will hold an open-door training session in the municipality of Ameca, Jalisco, where the inhabitants of the town will be able to see the ‘tapatíos’ players doing a practice at the “Cazcanes” stadium, this after time of not being carried out due to issues of the pandemic.

The news was released by the club itself this Sunday on social networks, who pointed out that the purpose of this is to make the team reconnect with its fans, and calm their discomfort a bit due to the lack of reinforcements in the group. ‘rojiblanco’.

It is expected that the training will be at 9:00 or 10:00 in the morning, and that the inhabitants of Ameca can live with their idols for a while, without forgetting that most of the stars of the ‘chiverío’ are with the Mexican National Team, both in the Olympic and the Gold Cup.

During the last weeks, Guadalajara has been the subject of many rumors due to different circumstances, such as a possible sale of the team, the presentation of the new uniform, and the controversy with the No call for Guadalajara players for the Liga Mx team that they will face. to the MLS in the so-called All-Star Games.

However, Amaury Vergara himself denied the rumors of the sale of Chivas to ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, and both the coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich and the sports president, Ricardo Pelaez, have made it clear that they will play the season betting on the quarry instead reinforcements.

