Chivas loses three players for the game vs Mazatlán FC

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will play the pass to the Repechage this Day 17 of the 2021 Apertura Tournament, in their visit to the Kraken to face Mazatlán FC, in a match to which they arrive with three new casualties.

When they were reprimanded in the weekend’s loss to the UANL Tigers, Antonio “el Pollo” Briseño and Carlos “el Charal” Cisneros were suspended for accumulating five cards so far this season.

Also read: Mexican National Team receives punishment from FIFA for the prohibited shout in the Concacaf Octagonal

This match against the felines was also the cause of the third casualty for the Sacred Rebaño, since Sergio “la Morsa” Flores suffered a hamstring injury and will be out for five to six weeks.

Guadalajara is momentarily in 12th place in the general table, with 19 units, although it could drop up to two places depending on the results of the matches pending at midweek.

In this way, the Sacred Herd will play the season in the meeting next Friday, November 5, at the Kraken, which will arrive quite depleted by not being able to count on these three elements.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: