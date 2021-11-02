Chiefs acquire Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram in trade

The payment he receives in the Pittsburgh transaction is a sixth-round pick from the 2022 draft from Kansas City.

PITTSBURGH – The outside linebacker of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Melvin Ingram III, you move.

The Steelers traded Ingram to Kansas City Chiefs in exchange of a sixth-round draft pick, prior to the deadline for exchanges in the NFLsaid a source to ESPN.

Melvin Ingram’s wish to get out of Pittsburgh was fulfilled, who was not satisfied with his playing minutes. Getty Images

Ingram, a former selected from Pro bowl who spent nine campaigns with Los Angeles Chargers, signed a one-season agreement with the Steelers before the start of training camp as a rotational outside linebacker, but recently expressed frustration with his role after participating in just 26 percent of the defensive plays against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ingram, who did not train last week or travel to face the Cleveland browns, ends your short stay with Pittsburgh with one sack and 10 tackles. The limited role of Ingram speaks of the confidence of Steelers second-year outside linebacker Alex highsmith, who has 1.5 sacks and 25 tackles on the season.

The Chiefs and Steelers swap discussions began in the last couple of weeks, but initially the Steelers chose to stay with their player while waiting to find a partner who was not in the AFC. However, that market never materialized, and the Steelers granted the request to exchange Ingram sending it to Kansas city.

With Ingram out, the depth at the linebacker position for the Steelers left vulnerable. Derrek tuszka, initially selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2020 draft, he is the only other outside linebacker on the active roster, behind the starters TJ Watt and Highsmith. The Steelers they elevated the player from the practice squad Charlton cue to the active squad for the duel in Cleveland, an option that would reinforce the depth of the position in the future.



The Chiefs they have just 11 sacks in eight games, the second-lowest total in the league. Chris jones he has mostly played on the shore this season, but has not helped in the pressure. Add three captures.

The other top quarterback hunter for the Chiefs, Frank Clark, missed three games with an injury and recorded just one sack, one that came on the final play of the Los Angeles’ victory. Chiefs in front of New York Giants, by 20-17, in “Monday Night Football“.

Information from Adam Teicher was used in the writing of this note.