‘Chicharito’ scores a spectacular goal with the Galaxy

The attacker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez scored a spectacular score in the duel that faced his team, the LA Galaxy, in front of Seattle Sounders, within the activity corresponding to the last day of the MLS and where both squads equaled a score.

It was the 19th minute of the match, when ‘Chicharito’ appeared inside the area to acrobatic finish off a corner kick with his right leg, the Mexican forward used the showy resource to break zero on the scoreboard and overtake the Angelina squad.

CHICHADIOS –@ CH14_ gets his 15th goal of the season in UNREAL fashion to put us up 1-0 in #SEAvLA pic.twitter.com/0jhON2QGLD – LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) November 2, 2021

Already in the complementary part, the Galaxy failed to maintain the advantage and the Peruvian battering ram Raúl Ruidíaz he would be in charge of tying the game from the penalty spot 50 minutes into the match.

Javier Hernández did not finish the full game, since was substituted after 87 minutes, leaving their place to Daniel Steres, the other Aztec elements of the Los Angeles team, Efraín Álvarez and Jonathan dos Santos They also started as starters, but were equally replaced in the 63rd and 77th minutes respectively.

With this result, the Seattle Sounders (59 points) made sure to play the playoffs from the American Soccer League; Meanwhile he Galaxy (47 points) of the three Mexicans will have to wait for results to know if it remains within the first seven places of its conference.

