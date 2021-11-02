Checo Pérez lived in a German restaurant in search of his F1 dream

Editorial Mediotiempo

Sergio “Checo” Pérez will race this weekend in one of the top teams in Formula 1, Red Bull, with a good chance of winning the Grand Prix of Mexico, a dream that is fulfilled after years of effort and sacrifices in which he did not always enjoy the benefits of being supported by Carlos Slim and his Escudería Telmex.

In the series ‘For Real’ that can be followed on the YouTube platform, the pilot from Guadalajara recounted the complications he had after emigrate to Germany, when upon arrival he lived for two months in a passing hotel to be invited from there to spend the hours in a restaurant, owned by the owner of the team to which it arrived. Efforts that are rewarded today.

“The team leader was building a restaurant and when he finished he told me to go live there. I was very happy to be there. I lived with a cook, but I didn’t get used to the schedule and it was still in Mexico; I woke him up by watching television, I think he was not very happy with me, “recalled Checo.

He added that the cook was the least happy to have him there, since when he was hungry it was easy for him to go to the refrigerators to find food, something that was pointed out to him. “I knew where the food was and I ate chicken and potatoes,” he said before pointing out that dreams are possible to achieve.

“I am extremely fortunate to have such a good race in Formula One. It started as a crazy project of a crazy kid: calling people at 4am, not speaking English. I am extremely proud of that child. No matter how crazy your dream sounds, it can definitely be possible.“, he pointed.