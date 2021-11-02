Checo Pérez asks Max Verstappen for his help to win the Mexican GP

Checo Pérez throughout the campaign has helped Max Verstappen, jokingly the Mexican asks the Dutch to help him now in Mexico

Checo Pérez dreams of winning in Mexico City and for this, if necessary, he hopes that his partner in Red bull, Max verstappen, “He returned the favor” after the defenses he has had against Lewis Hamilton.

“I hope I get a favor back this weekend,” said the tapatío ironically facing the Grand Prix of Mexico City, but recognize that the main objective is group goals.

Checo Pérez on the next 2021 Mexican GP. Telmex team

“It’s complicated. We should see circumstances, because we work as a team. The main result is for the team. We fight teams and drivers. We have to see circumstances and it is the beauty of racing, which is of moments or seconds and is complicated, “he explained.

Czech Pérez mentioned that his goal is the podium in Mexico, but recalled that the support he has received throughout his previous five races has been unconditional and regardless of his place at the end of the race.

“A podium would be incredible. It would be the least they deserve. From the first year I arrived, no matter where I finished sixth, fifth, the support was brutal. I have to thank the fans and it would be a dream ”, he commented Checo Pérez.

The member of Red bull He remembered the demand that the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack and the peculiarities that it has due to the height of the capital.

“The aerodynamic part and we are unloaded (Checo advanced on the set-up and how important it is in the AHR). It becomes demanding on brakes, engine, not having traffic early is key. There was a Grand Prix that I abandoned due to brake problems ”, he concluded.

Although Checo Pérez is having a good time – he arrives after two consecutive podiums – it cannot be ruled out that Red Bull will order a benefit race for Max Verstappen, leader of the drivers’ championship, with a 12-point advantage over Lewis hamilton. Neither Czech nor Valtteri Bottas they have possibilities, so the teams could send their second drivers to play in favor of their teammates.

Nevertheless, Red bull It is not characterized by giving ‘team orders’ or executing maneuvers to favor one of its pilots – such as sending one of them to the pits without being necessary. Red Bull is also fighting for the constructors’ championship, one that Mercedes has won consecutively since 2014.

Checo appeared this morning in the Polanco area, where he had time to greet the fans who were waiting for him and some of them had the opportunity to take a picture and receive their signature.