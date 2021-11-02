Canelo Álvarez vs Caleb Plant: Showtime’s fruitful projection for combat earnings

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez will seek the fourth title of the division (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



Saul Alvarez is back on the four corner stages. On November 6, he will be at the top of the ring to face Caleb Plant. The executive of Showtime, Stephen Espinoza stressed that he is confident that the battle between the two boxers in Las Vegas for the undisputed super middleweight championship will rise above the million purchases in its payment method per event.

For just over three years, the boxer from Jalisco has not fought under this American modality. The last time the Canelo was under such action occurred during September 2018, when he faced and defeated by majority decision Gennadiy Golovkin, and where it managed to reach around 1.1 million purchases, but there are different factors that suggest that this figure can be exceeded.

“For us, Canelo vs Plant is boxing Christmas, it is the boxing event of the year and we are going to show it that way,” Espinoza said to ESPN KNOCKOUT. In addition, he added that it is an objective to try to take the Mexican to the highest level.

The Mexican will have to face Caleb Plant (Photo: Daniel Becerril / REUTERS)

“We feel that it is our obligation to take Canelo to the highest level, just as Oscar (de la Hoya) was at some point, then Floyd (Maywather), now he is Canelo,” said the businessman.

To be able to talk about how a stellar event in boxing can exceed one million sales could be difficult. Until a few weeks ago, the third dispute between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder it was around 600 thousand purchases. And during August, in the fight of Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugás a mark of 250 thousand purchases was given to look at the retired multi-champion.

“It is not common today to say that in boxing you can reach a million purchases, but if someone can do it, it is Canelo, and a Canelo against a rival who is a good opponent and who also has the support of his company. I have no doubt that this will be the largest pay-per-view event of the year and that one million purchases is a very realistic number “

This is the promotional poster of the fight between Caleb Plant vs Saúl Canelo Álvarez that the American uploaded to his networks (Photo: Instagram / @ calebplant)

Although at some time before the Canelo already worked in conjunction with Showtime, for Stephen Espinoza This is a special occasion, because it can be a fight that can take you to the top of Mexican and Latin boxing. “He is fighting for history, for me it is the most important fight of his career,” he said.

Finally, the businessman spoke about continuing to work with the Mexican boxer, so Espinoza expressed his confidence that this could be the case. “Canelo He is the one who drives the car, he wants to work fight by fight and we understand that, but I am confident that we will continue to work with him, we have the most interesting fighters, there are some 175 pounds there, but they are not great fights. (David) Benavidez or (Jermall) Charlo I think they are fights where you can continue to improve your legacy ”, he concluded.

During the presentation ceremony there was an attempt between the two boxers (Photo: Instagram / @ calebplant)

The distribution of the event will be carried out from the Showtime signal in a pay-per-event mode and within the Latin American territory will be ESPN KnockOut and Star +.

The Mexican will try to become the first Latin American boxer to collect all four titles from a single division, and in Las Vegas casinos they keep him as the favorite next Saturday, against Caleb Plat.

