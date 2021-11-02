Can JJ Macías play with Chivas if he returns from Getafe?

The options to succeed in Europe, or at least in the Getafe, are increasingly reduced to Jose Juan Macías. The Mexican striker has been ostracized in the azulón team since the arrival of Quique Sánchez Flores, the new coach. In the first victory of the Madrid team in the Spanish League, the former player of Chivas de Guadalajara it was not even summoned.

With yesterday’s against the Spanish of Barcelona, ​​there are already two commitments in which Sánchez Flores has ruled out Macías. This situation has only increased the voices that speak of a possible intention of the azulón team to dispense with the player and cancel the assignment just months after the arrival of the gunner.

According to information from Salvador Pérez, Getafe is considering the option of canceling the loan and returning JJ to the Herd. “Getafe is considering the possibility of canceling the loan for José Juan Macías. Getafe has the possibility of reversing the loan agreement with Chivas. JJ is the 5th forward option behind Sandro Ramírez, Enes Ünal, Jaime Mata and Darío Poveda. “, the communicator wrote on his social networks.

Can you play in this Apertura?

From the newspaper El Universal Deportes it was published this Monday, November 1, that Chivas is about to get rid of Ángel Zaldívar and Ronaldo Cisneros. Neither of the two strikers has had a great tournament and the rojiblancos would be looking for a way out, in part, to make room for Macías’s return.

However, and in the event that the young scorer returns to the Flock in the coming weeks, he may not be included in the squad of Míchel Leaño for the remainder of this Opening 2021. The player registration process ended months ago and JJ Macías would have to wait until the next Clausura 2022 to wear the red-and-white shirt again.