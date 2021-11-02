Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, in love with Mexican traditions, dress in skulls

After Camila Cabello and Shawn mendes They have enjoyed their visit to our country; They learned to make tamales, tortillas and happily strolled through the beautiful state of Oaxaca, now the couple celebrated the traditional Day of the Dead.

It was through your accounts Instagram that the interpreters of ‘Señorita’ shared the way in which they fell in love with Mexican traditions, dressing in skulls and dancing to the rhythm of the mariachi.

Camila wore an incredible makeup alluding to the date, representative of the traditional catrina; in addition to a typical black dress, embroidered with flowers of different colors, hollans, a yellow overflow and a diadem of colorful butterflies.

Shawn He wore a charro suit, a red bow and simple makeup. He posed, sang and played the guitar to celebrate this traditional festival; Both shared a video dancing traditional Mexican music, which they shared with their followers with the description: “Happy Day of the Dead”.

Let us remember that one of the most anticipated celebrations by artists is Halloween, but on this occasion, these celebrities decided to celebrate the Day of the Dead in Mexico, with mariachi, papel picado, skulls, marigolds and typical Mexican costumes.

In another post, Camila Cabello expressed her love for Mexico and its traditions, saying: “I love you Oaxaca, I love you Mexico”, since the couple has spent approximately two weeks vacationing through the streets of the state and soaking up Mexican cuisine and culture.