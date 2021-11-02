Cameron Diaz explains why he walked away from acting

Cameron was clear that leaving acting his priorities would change significantly. However, he had not planned to stop working and looked for a way to do it from home. This is how ‘Avaline’, his own wine brand, emerged. Together with the businesswoman Katherine Power, the actress launched a white wine and a rosé made with organic grapes from the Penedès. In his social networks, Diaz shares images touring the vineyards where he learned to work the land.

But when will he return to acting? Diaz admits that it is his passion although he never thought about dedicating himself to it. Now, you could do it for life but you recognize that your energy is no longer the same. Cameron started out as a model but in the blink of an eye he was already the star of blockbuster movies. There are more than 20 tapes on his résumé that have given him enormous satisfaction, award nominations and close friends. For now, she is dedicated body and soul to her daughter because “I couldn’t imagine leaving her or changing her for days of 14 hours or more of filming.” Although there is nothing written, Cameron assures that ‘he will never say never’. But on whether or not she will return to the film sets, the actress is blunt in her response. “I don’t want to do it, but will I? I do not know”. After all, Cameron Diaz’s last film was ‘Annie’ in 2014. Hopefully it will surprise us again soon.