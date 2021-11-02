Britney Spears’ fiancé becomes a movie actor

Kevin Dillon will play the role of a villain who forces Mel Gibson to hack into banking institutions for his benefit. According to Variety, Sam Asghari’s character will be “one of the leading stars”.

This is the second role of the future husband of Britney Spears in the cinema, after participating in a romantic comedy with Alexandra Daddario.

Already on the small screen, he has participated in Black monday, The Family Business, NAVY: Criminal Investigation and most recently in the Emmy nominated comedy series, Hacks.

More than a month ago Britney Spears announced her engagement to her boyfriend Sam Asghari with an exuberant post in which he showed a diamond ring engraved with the word “lioness” (lioness).

“I can’t believe it!” The singer wrote in a video post on Instagram in which she winks, kisses a smiling Asghari on the cheek and responds “Yes!” when he asks if you like the ring.

The 4-carat diamond ring is engraved inside “lioness” because it is the nickname with which he calls her, the company Forever Diamonds NY reported in a statement. The couple met on the set of the music video for “Slumber Party” in 2016.