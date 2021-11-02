Braves and Astros suffer from player fatigue

At this point, they are all fried. Openers, closers and the rest. In this World Series there have been so many pitching changes by the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves, that it is sometimes difficult to tell who is on the mound.

“Everyone who is in the World Series at this moment they are spent, all ”, said the manager of the Braves, Brian snitker. “Both teams, all the players. It has been a long year ”.

Fortunately for him, he can now give the ball to Max fried. With five full days off, the 27-year-old southpaw will start Game 6 tonight at the Minute Maid Park, While Atlanta tries again to win his first championship since 1995.

The Braves They blew a great opportunity Sunday night, squandering the four-run lead they had taken from the first inning and missing a chance to win at home after falling 9-5 to an inspired crowd. Astros, thus reducing his advantage to a minimum and the series was three games to two.

Luis Garcia will open for Houston according to what has been known of the plans Dusty Baker. For how long, we will see. That’s a great question for the candidate for American League Rookie of the Yearas it will start with just three days off.

“We believe that he is the best for the job. We realize that they have little rest, but everyone has had it, and they operate with little rest or without complete rest, ”he said. Baker.

Garcia pitched in the fourth inning of Game 3, last Friday night in Atlanta, in Houston’s 2-0 loss, allowing one run and three hits. The 24-year-old right-hander won Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, whitening Boston with a hit in 5 2/3 innings. “I just want to do my thing,” he said.

Fried stood out for going 14-7 with a 3.04 ERA during the regular season although in Game 2 of the World Series he was shaken, with seven hits and six runs in five innings.