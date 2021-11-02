Boxing: Ace of surprising is the millionaire bag for the fight Canelo lvarez vs. Caleb Plant; look how much and who gets the most

ANDThis Saturday, November 6, Sal ‘Canelo’ Álvarez will face the most important challenge of his career, when he faces Caleb Plant, for the super middleweight title of the International Boxing Federation. The triumph would make him a unified champion, after having in his hands the sashes of the World Boxing Council, the World Boxing Association and the World Boxing Organization.

The fight not only means a before and after in his career for the cover, but also represents a juicy monetary income.

How much is in the bag for the Canelo lvarez vs. Caleb Plant?

The amount destined to split in the Canelo-Plant fight is $ 50 million, according to information from ESPN journalist Mike Coppinger.

How much does Canelo earn for the fight against Caleb?

Álvarez, for holding the fight against Caleb Plant this November 6 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, will win the sum of 40 million dollars.

It is worth mentioning that this sum does not include the income from sponsorships and the percentage from box office income.

How much does Plant earn for fighting Sal lvarez?

The American assured in the brawl to pocket the amount of 10 million dollars; amount that would go to second term, to snatch the WBC, WBA and WBO scepters from Canelo.

When and where is the Canelo lvarez vs. Caleb Plant?

The fight is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 6 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.