Bowser Pleads Guilty To Hacking Nintendo Products And Could Go To Prison

The video game industry is so magical that it can make joke-like things come true. For example, now we learn that a guy with the last name Bowser (yes, like the villain of Super Mario Bros.) could go to prison after pleading guilty to pirating Nintendo products.

In April 2021, Nintendo of America filed a lawsuit against Gary Bowser, a Canadian identified as one of the leaders of Team Xecutor. This is a group of hackers who were accused of infringing Nintendo’s copyrights by selling tools to hack Switch and pirating their games.

After several months after his arrest, Bowser pleaded guilty to conspiring against technological measures and trafficking security circumvention devices. For this reason, he could spend up to 5 years in prison.

Imagine that something you invented was stolen and sold to people all over the world. That was just what Team Xecutor was doing, ”said Raymond Duda of the FBI. “It’s a perfect example of why the FBI has made preventing theft of intellectual property property. These arrests should send a message to potential hackers that the FBI does not believe these crimes are a game. “

It should be mentioned that Gary Bowser was not alone in his operations. Last year Bowser was arrested in the Dominican Republic and extradited, while his partner Max Louarn was caught in France. The United States authorities are waiting to extradite him so that he can be tried in the United States.

