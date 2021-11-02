Blatter and Platini charged with fraud after six-year FIFA corruption investigation

GENEVA – Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were charged with fraud and other crimes by Swiss prosecutors on Tuesday after a six-year investigation into a controversial $ 2 million payment.

Blatter, 85, and Platini, 65, will now face trial in a few months in federal criminal court in Bellinzona.

Michel Platini and Joseph Blatter Getty Images

“This payment damaged FIFA assets and illegally enriched Platini,” Swiss federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The September 2015 case ousted Blatter ahead of schedule as FIFA president and ended the campaign of then-UEFA president Platini to succeed his former mentor.

Swiss cases often take years to reach a conclusion.

The case centers on Platini’s written request to FIFA in January 2011 to be paid an additional retroactive salary for working as a presidential adviser in Blatter’s first term from 1998 to 2002.

Blatter authorized FIFA to make the payment in a few weeks. He was preparing to campaign for re-election in a race against Qatar’s Mohamed bin Hammam, where Platini’s influence with European voters was a key factor.

Both Blatter and Platini have long denied wrongdoing, citing a verbal agreement they had made, now more than 20 years ago, for the money to be paid.

Blatter has been charged with fraud, mismanagement, embezzlement of FIFA funds and falsification of a document. Platini has been charged with fraud, misappropriation, forgery and as an accessory to Blatter’s alleged mismanagement.

Platini, a great French footballer, was not put under formal investigation until last year, and months later the most serious accusation of fraud against both was included.

Prosecutors had opened criminal proceedings against Blatter in September 2015 before a police raid at FIFA headquarters in Zurich on the day he and Platini attended a meeting of the soccer body’s executive committee.