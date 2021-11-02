BLACKPINK’s Jennie: What K-pop Idol Dressed As At Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Party | Asian culture

Halloween celebrations continue. On October 31, the BLACKPINK members shared costume-themed photos on social media that surprised all of their followers. Through stories on Instagram, BLINK notes that Jennie He also celebrated the scariest date of the year at Kendall Jenner’s party. Here we tell you all the details.
Jennie as Gogo Yubari
A photograph went viral on social networks. In the snapshot, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is tagged alongside singer-songwriter Deb Never. The K-pop idol was shown how Gogo yubari from the movie Kill Bill.
As a celebration of Halloween, BLINK also viralized a recent Instagram story where Fai Kadra could be seen at the party of Kendall jenner and briefly in the rear a woman also dressed as Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill. It didn’t take long for followers to identify the person disguised as Jennie.
Kendall Jenner’s socialite and close friend, Fai Kadra, started following Jennie on Instagram, so BLINK created theories about the singer’s attendance at the Halloween party in Los Angeles, organized by the model.
Jennie in Los Angeles
The influencer Ruslana Gee She also shared Instagram stories where she mentions meeting BLACKPINK’s Jennie at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party. “Jennie hugged me. I am in shock. I feel like it’s a dream, ”the Azerbaijan-born influencer told all her followers.
“I love Jennie so much, she is so sweet. They know that I’m not much of a fan of someone, but I was very happy to meet her. Once again I see why I like him so much, his personality resembles mine. In a parallel universe, we could be best friends ”, explained the influencer.
BLINK She did not delay in requesting more information from the influencer, so she uploaded more stories where she shared her experience with meeting Jennie. Ruslana Gee explained that she was leaving the party with a friend, when she suddenly saw a very beautiful woman disguised as a Kill Bill character. When asked if it was BLACKPINK’s Jennie, the young woman answered yes and they shared a hug.
Kendall Jenner’s annual Halloween party was interrupted in 2020 by the arrival of COVID-19. However, with the advances in vaccination around the world, the party returned with a new edition. The themed party’s attendees were varied and their most prominent guests included The Weeknd, Justin and Hailey Bieber, as well as their friend Fai Kadra.