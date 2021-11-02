Billie Eilish dresses up as Sally to sing live ‘Sally’s Song’ from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

This is the coolest thing he’s ever done Billie eilish in all his life. The singer herself has said it on Instagram when sharing a photo album of the experience lived last Friday, October 29 when participating in the concert Nightmare before christmas of the Angels.

Billie Eilish became Sally, the female lead of Nightmare Before Christmas, and joined Danny elfman, author of the soundtrack to the Tim Burton film, who was dressed in Jack Skellington, to interpret Sally’s song (in English, Sally’s song).

“I pee in my pants. I’m very excited,” wrote the 19-year-old singer when she shared the promotional poster of the musical appointment on Instagram, and then wrote: “I hope my premonition does not come true”.

The singer came on stage to sing Sally’s song. This was followed by Danny Elfman, who dressed as Jack Skellington sang alongside Eilish. Simply Meant to Be, also from the Tim Burton movie.

In addition to Billie Eilish, the musician and comedian Weird Al Yankovic participated in the concert characterized as Lock, while actor Ken Page reprized his role as Oogie Boogie. The event featured conductor John Mauceri.