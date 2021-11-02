Bertín Osborne in El Hormiguero: Bertín Osborne remembers his shameful moment with Julia Roberts

«Today is a difficult day for me. Last night my best friend died and I’m very screwed up, but this morning I thought what she would do if she saw me like this, and I know she would kick my ass and encourage me to have fun. Thus began the intervention of Bertín Osborne in ‘El Hormiguero’. The words recalled Mercedes Domecq Ybarra, widow of the rejoneador Fermín Bohórquez, who died after a long illness. And encouraged by that vitalist spirit of his comrade, the singer pulled off grace and decided to play with Pablo Motos.

Osborne attended the program to present his new album, ‘Forty years are few’, an album that he composed during the pandemic. «Before I used to compose on airplanes, but since I haven’t been to America for two years, now I do it at home. And they are hours of work “, qualified the artist who shares the stage with his business side. «I participate in some important companies. I have a winery in Rioja that is from the 19th century and there are some stone openings under the mountain that you fall on your ass », he said. And speaking of wines, he reproached his host for putting water in his cup. Quickly, Motos changed the content to satisfy the guest. What was not expected was Bertín’s reaction to sipping from the container. “What a wine chestnut you have given me, they give this to the prisoners so that they can sing,” he criticized. The communicator grimaced and showed him that what they had served a Vega Sicilia. “Well, it will be the cup that has accumulated flavor,” defended Osborne.

Another of Bertín’s facets, perhaps less known in these parts, is that of an actor. The singer participated years ago in a Mexican soap opera. “I had not seen one in my life, but I was stiff and they paid us a big buck. What I didn’t know is that they lasted so long. After three months I told the director to see if he could kill me, and they knocked me off a cliff with a car, “he discovered with a laugh, stating that he wasn’t trying too hard in his role:” He didn’t read the script to me. They told me everything with a tube that they put between your hair and they glued it to you with electrical tape. The downside was that he couldn’t move his neck and it looked like it was tiled all the time. It was chaos because I made up phrases and made everyone laugh. ”

Bertín confessed to being a lover of order, reaching almost obsession. “Mopping is an art,” he proclaimed, grabbing one and wiping it across the set. Among the many programs in which he has worked, the artist remembered one with some disdain. “When I did ‘Scavergers’ (a most surreal contest that was born and died in 1994), I was dressed as an astronaut on a giant set in England. They would put a hideous rubber-lined helmet on me and give me a wooden pistol that I would aim with and then, in post-production, they would put the laser beam on it. The bad thing was that we shared a dining room with the rest of the shootings and there was Julia Roberts. What a shame! They looked at me and pointed their finger at me », he recalled with a laugh before ending his speech in ‘El Hormiguero’.