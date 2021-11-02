‘Beauty and the Beast’: story created 500 years ago – Music and Books – Culture

Released three decades ago, the animated film Beauty and the Beast remains a favorite among Disney fans. The story of a young woman who sacrifices her freedom to save her ailing father has its origins in Europe, and the oldest reference goes back to the year 1550, written by Gianfrancesco Straparola. Although there are multiple versions, the best known are that of Jenne-Marie Leprince de Beaumount and Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve.

Directed by Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise, Beauty and the Beast won two Oscar awards: best song and best original music, with the composition of Alan menken. It is worth noting that Beauty and the Beast was the first animated film to receive a nomination in the category of best film, a feat repeated by Up (2009) and toy Story 3 (2010). It was also the first animated film to win the Golden Globe for best musical or comedy film.

Among the fun facts, Linda Woolverton became the first woman to sign a script for Disney, and his version of Bella is inspired by the interpretation of Katharine Hepburn (Jo) in Little Women (1933); Furthermore, it was the company’s first film to be adapted into Broadway and in getting more than a hundred million dollars at the box office. It is expected that next year a series will be released that can be seen on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

In 2017, Disney made a new adaptation directed by Bill Condon, starring Emma Watson, Luke Evans, Emma Thompson and Ewan McGregor. The film tried to adapt to the discourses of the new generations, considering that Watson is one of the young actresses who have publicly expressed their commitment to feminism; in addition, a homosexual character played by Josh Gad was included.

Although stories such as Beauty and the Beast have been identified as sexist, they allow us to talk with children and adolescents about the new paradigms of the world today, especially about feminism and the struggles of women to claim their rights.

