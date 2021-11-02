Beaten and handcuffed: Britney Spears shares strange photos

Halloween It is one of the most important dates of the year for many, since they let out their creativity to surprise the people around them. This time we are going to talk about Britney Spears, who stole the glances of all her fans by uploading a sequence of her costume for this year’s holiday, It was accompanied by a rather peculiar and hardly decipherable message.

The singer shared 3 photos on her official Instagram account where it seems that she was beaten to death or unconscious with her hands in handcuffs. Britney appears on the floor with a short pink dress and blood on her left cheek, as if they had entered the house to attack her.

In the message that accompanied the photos and the final video where he shows his face and the work they did in characterization, he makes it clear that it is a Halloween joke, but also tells a story that could not be too far from the reality of many people who have lost a family member because they enter your house when you are alone or just a mystery story.

The message

“5:45… she arrived… the postero said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two friends and had 1 drink… she took a taxi home, but her neighbor found her on the floor… it’s still a mystery… Who would do such a thing? He had a wonderful family and of course they weren’t around! Pretty dumb. I did this for Halloween last night, but if interpretation coincides with the opposition, what are the beneficial effects of an imaginative reality? ”, He explained in his publication.

Later he added that it was a joke, and later touched on other topics within his message. In the end, his followers reacted positively, so much so that in less than an hour he managed to collect about 500 thousand likes, while the comments pointed to her being the best since in addition to being the queen of pop she was also part of murder mysteries.

