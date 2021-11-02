Bad Bunny is “simple and charismatic”, says actress of “Narcos 3”

Bad Bunny is part of the cast of the new season of “Narcos”. Photo: Instagram.

Bad bunny debuted as an actor in the third season of the series “Narcos: México” and despite its great fame and popularity worldwide, actress Marilyn Uribe, with whom he shared credits, confessed that it was “simple” with everyone.

“He always showed a lot of interest in learning (Bad Bunny), our common calls were at night and he never complained, he was always punctual with his learned lines.” Marilyn Uribe, actress.

Uribe, who plays Alicia María Arellano Félix, confessed that the singer never used his artistic name and always presented himself as Benito Martinez.

Furthermore, he added that Bad bunny He was always kind, responsible, and respectful to everyone in the production.

Bad Bunny in “Narcos 3”, where to see it?

On Friday November 5 premieres for Netflix the third season of “Narcos: México”, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alfonso Dosal, Bad Bunny, María Rojo and Alberto Guerra They are one of the new faces that can be seen in this installment.

Are 10 chapters where the story of the Tijuana’s most famous narco Juniors, a group of privileged young people who were part of the drug business to increase their fortunes.

In an interview for Unotv.com, the actress Marilyn uribe confessed that the action scenes of “Narcos: Mexico season 3 ″ they are better than ever because they have great film directors, photographers and spectacular locations within the Mexican republic, highlighting CDMX and Morelos.

“The story is based on the journalistic work of several reporters from Tijuana and even people from the FBI, so it is very attached to reality,” Marilyn stressed.

“Narcos: Mexico season 3” will not have the presence of Diego Luna but yes with that of José María Yazpik who will become Amado Carrillo.

Notably Bad bunny He will play the character of Arturo ‘Kitty’ Paez, a member of Ramón Arellano Félix’s gang. The singer had already had a brief appearance on Fast and furious 9, headed by Vin Diesel.

The end of Los Arellano Félix will be seen in the series

The main plot of the last season of “Narcos” will be the fall of the Los Arellano Félix Cartel and when “El Chapo” took over the plaza.

The Arellano Félix family will be seen at its most successful moment, but also where it collapses and they will end up losing their “place”.

The series of “Narcos: Mexico “ chronicles the violent war against drugs in the Mexican Republic from the 90s when the globalization of the drug business ignited, the third season examines the war that broke out after the arrest of Félix.

As the newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican drug lords emerges. But in this war, the truth is the first victim, and every arrest, murder, and execution only drives away real victory.