Available titles, compatible devices and how to use them

After several months of Netflix announcing its intentions to venture into the mobile gaming service on its streaming platform, the company has just announced that as of this Tuesday, November 2, some titles will become available for download on Google Play for all users worldwide.

From this launch, Netflix will have available five different games: ‘Stranger Things: 1984’, ‘Stranger Things 3: The Game’, ‘Shooting Hoops’, ‘Card Blast’ and ‘Teeter (Up)’. These titles will appear in a new section as does the rest of the catalog and they will be included in the subscription without any extra charge nor do you buy in the app.

This is how you can play from Netflix

For now we can only access the games on the platform if we have an Android device, from where we will enter the application and we will now see an exclusive row for games, as well as the option to select the game that we want to download. As youThey can also be enjoyed on tablets, these will appear either in a row or from the drop-down menu where all the categories are displayed.

You can enjoy these games any of the profiles that are registered in the account, but in case the device limit is reached, the app will request to log out of those that are not being used or to deactivate them remotely.

🎮📱 Let the Games Begin📱🎮 Tomorrow, Netflix Games will start rolling out on the Netflix mobile app. First on Android, with iOS on the way. It’s early days, but we’re excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/ofNGF4b8At – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 2, 2021

As an important fact, the company points out that the games will only be available in adult profiles, as a security measure for minors who also use the platform.

Also, although games may require an active internet connection, some will be available to use offline. Although Netflix notes that these titles will arrive in multiple languages and they will be configured automatically in the one you use in your profile, in case it is not available, they will appear by default in English.

According to the company itself, the exact dates of availability are: from this Tuesday, November 2, Stranger Things: 1984 ‘,’ Stranger Things 3: The Game ‘, based on the series of the same name, as well as’ Card Blast’, a card game. On the other hand, ‘Shooting Hoops’ a title where we will have to shoot darts to score points with a basketball and ‘Teeter Up’, where we will have to guide a ball through different platforms will arrive in the next few days to Netfix.