Automatic tasks and the front camera assistant come to MIUI

Xiaomi is doing a great job in terms of MIUI functionalities. It seems that MIUI 13 us is going to offer a lot of improvements regarding its functional section.

Just a couple of months after Xiaomi presents its thirteenth generation of MIUI, two new functionalities are already being tested in the latest beta versions of its ROM for China. The latest to arrive have been the automatic tasks and the new front camera assistant.

Automatic tasks in MIUI

This functionality is integrated within your security application. Thanks to its simple interface, we can configure tasks to run automatically based on one or more preconditions.

Front camera assistant for better video calls

In addition, Xiaomi has implemented a new assistant thanks to which it will allow its front camera allow video calls in total darkness. To do this, it will use the screen to try to improve the lighting of the scene.

But it is not only there, Xiaomi has also added a beauty mode that will allow us to apply a filter to be able to see ourselves better in front of the camera.

>> Stay up to date with offers and news on our Telegram channel <<





Stay up to date with all the news and offers from your favorite brand at our Telegram channel. If you are thinking of acquiring a new product of the brand and you have doubts, you can consult our group on Telegram or Facebook with a community in continuous growth.

And of course you can find us in the rest of RRSS: Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Are you a fan of photography? Share your best snapshots in our photography group.