Atalanta vs Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo saves Manchester United again in the Champions League

Do youWhat would Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be without Cristiano Ronaldo? The Portuguese was once again the protagonist of his team, scoring two goals (both in added times) in the Red Devils 2-2 draw against Atalanta, in activity on Matchday 4 of Group F in the UEFA champions league.

The goal gate was opened by a David de Gea’s mistake. At minute 12 Josip Ilicic received from Duván Zapata and took a direct left-footed shot at the location of the Spanish archer, who ended up getting complicated by lying down. The ball was not attacked correctly, culminating in the English nets.

When the first part was dying, the Portuguese team of United appeared. Bruno Fernandes received inside the area and gave way for the entry of Cristiano Ronaldo, that he did not forgive with the goal in front.

Cristiano tied before the breakReuters

The second part returned the advantage to the locals. At 56 ‘ Duván Zapata was assisted by José Luis Palomino, the Colombian won by speed and ended up defining left-handed before De Gea’s bilge and Harry Maguire’s sweep.

In the first instance the referee signaled offside by the South American; however the decision was corrected by the VAR. Valid goal for Zapata and KO to the Red Devils.

As in the closing of the first part, the aggregate of the second half had Cristiano waiting as the protagonist. ‘Mr. Champions’ took a volley ball and sent it from the right to save stuck to the right post of Juan Musso. Fifth goal in four games for CR7 in the current Champions League: the Portuguese has scored in every match.

The celebration of CR7Reuters

With the result Manchester maintains the lead of Group F with 7 points, The same as Villarreal. Atalanta is third with 5 units.

The next date United will visit Villarreal and Atalanta will do the same against Young Boys, both matches to be played on November 23.

