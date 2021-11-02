Aquaman 2: Amber Heard shares new photo as Mera on set | Jason Momoa | Movies and series

Aquaman and the lost kingdom is in full swing and is generating a lot of expectations among fans, for what will happen in the new plot. This installment is directed by James Wan and will star Jason Momoa, again in his iconic superhero role. For her part, Amber Heard, who gives life to Mera, has already shown the first look at her character.
Through Instagram, the actress shared a photo of her on the set of filming. In the image you can see him with completely red hair, characteristic of the princess of Xebel.
It only took a few minutes for Heard fans to comment positively on his new look for the new movie. Recall that in previous photographs, the star was seen in full exercise routine to demonstrate his dedication prior to the recordings.
Aquaman 2 release date
According to the production of Aquaman and the lost kingdom, the film will hit theaters on December 16, 2022. This if there is no problem due to the coronavirus pandemic.
What is the cast of Aquaman 2?
Here are some of the main members of the Aquaman sequel:
- Jason Momoa as Aquaman
- Patrick Wilson as Orm (Arthur’s brother)
- Amber Heard as Mera
- Willem Dafoe as Vulko
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta
- Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus
- Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.