Aquaman 2: Amber Heard shares new photo as Mera on set | Jason Momoa | Movies and series

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
43

Aquaman and the lost kingdom is in full swing and is generating a lot of expectations among fans, for what will happen in the new plot. This installment is directed by James Wan and will star Jason Momoa, again in his iconic superhero role. For her part, Amber Heard, who gives life to Mera, has already shown the first look at her character.

