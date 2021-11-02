Apple will copy one of the best functions of the Google Pixel

Google Pixel car accident detection is one of the most useful safety features on Google phones, and it could soon be coming to the iPhone.

Google introduced the option to automatically detect traffic accidents and notify emergency services in Pixel mobiles a couple of years ago, along with Google Pixel 4. Since then, this function has become one of the more useful security measures included in Google terminals, and it is not surprising that other companies intend to be inspired by it.

In fact, the latest clues suggest that Apple would be one of the next firms to copy this feature, with the aim of integrating a traffic accident detection system similar to that of the Pixel into the iPhone.

Crash detection could reach the iPhone

In Google Pixels, this function is able to determine if there has been a traffic accident thanks to factors such as the location, the data collected by the sensors or the sounds captured by the microphone. In this way, telephones can display an alert and make an emergency call If necessary.

Apple, meanwhile, would take a while experimenting with a similar function, that according The Wall Street Journal would have served for detect about 10 million suspected accidents, and more than 50,000 of them would have required a call to the emergency services.

Using the collected data, Apple would be prepared to introduce a traffic accident detection system in the next iPhone and Apple Watch. In the same way as in the Pixels, the function would use sensors such as the accelerometer to detect collisions, in a similar way to the system of fall detection present on the Apple Watch.

For now, it is unknown which iPhone or Apple Watch models would include this feature in the future, but rumors suggest that the company plans to announce its arrival in 2022. If so, it would undoubtedly be a great advance in terms of personal safety, which could save more than one life.

