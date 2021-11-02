Apple TV + is looking for its own ‘Squid Game’ with ‘Dr. Brain ‘, his first Korean series

Related news

South Korean fiction is in fashion around the world. The historic Oscar for best picture for Parasites by Bong Joon-ho (the first non-English production to win the Academy jackpot) and the unstoppable phenomenon of The Squid Game on Netflix (with more than 140 million accounts it is the best premiere in the history of the platform) they prove it. Apple TV + to premiere on November 4 Dr. Brain, the first Korean production in its catalog.

Kim jee-woon, the acclaimed filmmaker of such films as I found the devil and Two sisters, directs, writes and produces the adaptation of the popular Korean comic created by Hongjacga. The person in charge of playing the main character is an old acquaintance: Lee Sun-kyun, the actor who played the father of the wealthy family of Parasites. The science fiction series will have six episodes which will premiere weekly until December 10.





‘Dr. Brain ‘| Trailer | Apple TV +



Dr. Brain portrays the experiences of a neuroscience expert obsessed with discovering new technologies for acceder to consciousness and memories stored in the brain. His life is turned upside down when his family is the victim of a mysterious accident. Through your skills, access his wife’s brain memories to unravel the mystery of what happened to his family and why.

This project continues Apple TV + ‘s commitment to diversify its catalog beyond its products shot in English. The israelis Tehran and Losing Alice they were his first international series. Now and then, a Bambú production starring Maribel Verdú, will be his first work shot in Spanish. Liasion, with Eva Green and Vincent Cassel, is his first French production.

‘Dr. Brain ‘premieres on Apple TV + on November 4.

