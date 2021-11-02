Antonio Conte, Tottenham’s new coach

Editorial Mediotiempo

The English club Totttenham announced on Tuesday the Italian’s nomination Antonio Conte as a new coach, for a period of one year and a half.

“We are delighted to announce today the nomination of Antonio Conte in the head coach position, with a contract until 2023, which includes an extension option, “the London club wrote in a statement, a day after the resignation of Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo.

On Monday, one day after the loss at home (3-0) against Manchester United, the Londoners, eighth of the championship, but two points from the qualifying places to the Champions League, they stopped Nuno Espirito Santo, after only a few months in the position.

“Antonio has won titles in A series, including three ‘Scudetti’ with the Juventus, in Premier League (with Chelsea) and has led the Italian team, which he led to the quarterfinals of Euro 2016, “said the Tottenham.

The Italian will have the task of trying to wake up a team that has not achieved brilliant results for two years, when the Argentine left. Mauricio Pochettino from the bench, after the Rosario left a good impression, leading to the Tottenham to one end of the Champions League.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our Head Coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend. – Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 2, 2021

In earlier days it seemed like a clear replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, a movement to which it was open and the board had it as an option due to the bad results of the Norwegian DT, who is still with Red devils.