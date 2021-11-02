Anniversary: ​​Julia Roberts turns 54; This is how it has changed since ‘Pretty Woman’

This October 28 Julia Roberts turns 54 years old. The Hollywood actress has established herself as one of the public’s favorites since she starred in the movie ‘Pretty Woman’, in which she played Vivian, a prostitute who is hired for a week by the millionaire Edward Lewis, embodied by Richard Gere.

The love story between these characters from widely separated worlds has become a classic of the Romantic comedies. Also with Pretty woman, The actress got her second Golden Globe nomination, this time in the category of Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, as well as a new nomination for the Oscar as Best Actress.

How old was Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman?

Julia Roberts starred in the 1990 film when she was 23 years old. The Hollywood star was not going to be the title of the film, as director Garry Marshall considered the actress for the lead role Molly ringwald, but declined and the secondary option Rebecca Schaeffer, was killed by a fan before filming.

This is how Julia Roberts looked in Pretty Woman Photo: Screenshot

Before her work in Pretty Woman, the actress already had an outstanding career in the cinema, because with the feature film ‘Steel magnolias‘of 1989, he managed to position himself in the eyes of directors and the public, since he obtained his first nomination for the Oscar and the Golden Globe as best supporting actress.

What did Julia Roberts do?

Despite his long career, many remember his work on the film ‘My best friend’s Wedding‘where he shared credits with Cameron Diaz, Dermot Mulroney, Rupert Everett and Rachel Griffiths. The production was a success and even more than 20 years after its premiere it has had some adaptations such as the Mexican one in which Ana Serradilla played the lead role.

Julia Roberts in ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Photo: Special

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Roberts became the first woman to be named the most profitable performer of the year by American distributors, thanks to the successes of Notting hill and Runaway Bride, maintaining the female leadership for ten years.

The actress continued to accumulate successes during her career, since films such as Power play (2007) and the thriller Duplicity (2009), gave her a Golden Globe nomination. However, Julia sought to get closer to the new generations with her participation in ‘Mirror Mirror’ from 2012, where she played the Evil Queen from Snow White.

Julia Roberts was Snow White’s stepmother Photo: Special

What is the latest Julia Roberts movie?

The last film that Julia Roberts filmed was ‘Leave the World Behind’, a screen adaptation of the book of the same title by Rumaan Alam. In the feature film he will share credits with Denzel Washington and will be released on Netflix later this year.

What has caught the attention of fans is that despite the years and hard work, Julia Roberts still retains the same youthful and light-filled face that she had in Pretty woman in the 90’s.

