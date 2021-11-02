Anne Hathaway wears blue pants that will replace jeans

While some celebrities inspire us with their urban outfits, Anne Hathaway teaches fashion classes from the recording sets of the series and movies in which he is working. The series that stars with Jared Leto, ‘WeCrashed’, is an example of this, where he threw inspiration to wear white dresses, culottes or shirt dresses minimalist.

Currently, the American actress, Anne Hathaway, the movie is shooting in New York ‘Armageddon Time’, in the company of Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong. The tape written and directed by James gray It will be based on his upbringing in Queens, in the days before Ronald Reagan’s term. Characterized in the set, the interpreter shows what will be the comfortable pants that will replace jeans this fall.

So are the pants that replace jeans this fall according to Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway on the set of ‘Armageddon Time’. James Devaney / GC Images.

Anne Hathaway has the ability to transform to give life to diverse characters. In this new work, her characteristic brown hair has been trimmed to be the bearer of a pixie long that shows off subtle natural waves. As for her styling, the protagonist of ‘Fashion intern’, she wears a brown striped print blouse, a stylish denim jacket patchwork and the pants that will replace jeans this autumn.

While the silhouettes of the denim pants which have been leading the trends for a couple of years, already tend, due to their shapes, to privilege comfort above all else -baggy, boyfriend, flared and mom jeans, are a clear example of this- Anne Hathaway He found a model that could be the equivalent if we want to wear a fabric that is more flexible and soft to the touch.

Similar to the pants in trend for autumn-winter 2021, the Oscar winner wears some pants in a shade of blue which is very similar to denim. The model falls straight and becomes slightly flared in the hem area. He complemented them with shoes in a wine tone and sole chunky, same that go with a pair of leather gloves. The seventies touch is accentuated with voluminous rectangular sunglasses with a gradient effect.

The pants they become essential in this season of the year, especially the high-rise tailored styles when we want to be better groomed. Nevertheless, Anne Hathaway exemplifies something that we had already perceived in our favorite brands. And it is that in the same way there will be the possibility of wearing those sophisticated silhouettes in various models of pants, which may well be combined with dress shoes, blazers or jackets if the finishes and patterns allow it.