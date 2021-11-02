Anne Hathaway shows off the ideal pants

While some celebrities inspire us with their urban outfits, Anne Hathaway She teaches fashion classes from the recording sets of the series and movies she is working on. The series that stars with Jared Leto, ´WeCrashed´, is an example of this, where he threw inspiration to wear white dresses in the most flattering way, pants Minimalist culottes or shirt dresses.

Currently, the American actress, Anne Hathaway, is filming in New York the movie ´Armageddon Time´, in the company of Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong. Written and directed by James Gray, the film will be based on his upbringing in Queens, before Ronald Reagan’s tenure. Characterized on the set, the interpreter shows what will be the comfortable pants that will replace jeans this fall.

Anne Hathaway has the ability to transform to give life to diverse characters. In this new work, her characteristic brown hair has been trimmed to be the bearer of a pixie long that shows off subtle natural waves. As for her styling, the protagonist of ´Pasante de moda´ wears a brown blouse with a striped pattern, a stylish denim jacket patchwork and the pants that will replace jeans this fall.

While the silhouettes of the pants denim that top the trends For a couple of years, they have already tended, due to their shapes, to privilege comfort above all else —baggy, boyfriend, flared and mom jeans, are a clear example of this— Anne Hathaway He came up with a model that could be the equivalent if we want to wear a fabric that is more flexible and soft to the touch.

Similar to pants In trend for fall-winter 2021, the Oscar winner wears pants in a shade of blue that closely resembles the denim. The model falls straight and becomes slightly flared in the hem area. He complemented them with some shoes in a wine tone and sole chunky, same that go with a pair of leather gloves. The seventies touch is accentuated with voluminous rectangular sunglasses with a gradient effect.

The pants they become essential in this season of the year, especially the high-rise tailored styles when we want to be better groomed. Nevertheless, Anne Hathaway it exemplifies something that we had already perceived in our favorite brands. And it is that in the same way there will be the possibility of wearing those sophisticated silhouettes in various models of pants, which can well be combined with dress shoes, blazers or jackets if the finishes and patterns allow it.

