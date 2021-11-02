Anne Hathaway: new curly haircut

The actress’s work schedule Anne Hathaway fumes and that is why they have been few public appearances in the last times. In September he finished shooting We Crashed, also part of French Children Don’t Throw Food, The Idea of ​​You and the next movie by Sesame Street.

But it has been in the filming of another of his projects, Armageddon Time, in which it has been seen in recent days with a noticeable change in your physical appearance. To the interpreter her long brown hair is no longer with her and he has changed this for a short and curly hair that the experts do not agree to classify.

While some stylists refer to the cut as bob, others think it is too short to call it that. And the truth is that the design of this cut bears little relation to the traditional bob, since it is about a hairlook made in very short layers, but long enough that it cannot be framed within a garçonne.

The layers of this cut are adapted to the shape of the skull and are placed lightly on it. The front locks take a longer length to stylize the face, allowing you to play with them to create different hairstyles. In addition to the cut, the change affects the hair shape, since Hathaway has abandoned its traditional extra-straight hair, so fashionable this season, to wave your hair in large loops slightly undone.

It is a cut that undoubtedly contributes a lot life and movement due to the multitude of their capes and the elasticity of your curls. Unlike his endless caramel mane, this hairlook adds much more volume to the actress’s hair. The interpreter of The Miserables has opted for a casual, youthful and contemporary hair style.

Will it be a definitive makeover?

It is possible that this new look from Anne Hathaway be just a temporary solution since the photographs have been taken inside a film set. The interpreter has not shown recent activity on her social networks, so there is no way to know if it is a definitive hair change or just one more characteristic to give life to one of her fictional characters.

