Ángel Mena thanks León for the trust he did not have in Cruz Azul

With almost five years in Mexico, Ángel Mena continues to be one of the most effective foreigners in the MX League of recent years, cataloged mainly as a bastion of the Lion because he did not have a stage of celestial excellence that overshadows his years with The beast.

This Wednesday he will face Machine with the pending match of Day 11, which will be key because either of the two tables will get into the zone of direct access to the Liguilla, with only one more game to play in the Regular Phase of the Opening 2021.

Blue Cross is fourth in the table and León is sixth, both with 23 points, only 1 less than the Toluca located in fourth place, from which he will surely be displaced after the game in the Aztec stadium Come in celestial and emeralds.

But the meeting will be even more special for the Ecuadorian Ore, who arrived in Mexico with Blue Cross for the Clausura 2017, but emigrating two years later to Lion, without having conquered the hearts of the cement fans, as it did with those of The beast.

“I think that helped a lot, the confidence that they (in León) gave me a toast and that they bet on me again. Now I repay them with soccer, goals, effort and dedication. Feel very identified with the club, “he said Ore in an interview with Mediotiempo.

YOUR ESMERALDA PRODUCTION, FAR FROM CELESTE

As a celestial, the Ecuadorian scored 8 goals in 2 years, while in León he adds 48, in 3 years. Particularly his first in the Shallows It was spectacular, as he became the best player in the MX League from the hand of Ignacio Ambriz, by achieving the title of individual scoring with 14 goals, for a year later, in the Guard1anes 2020, to be a league champion.

In that Closing 2019, Ore scored two goals for Blue Cross, one in party of MX Cup and another one in the Regular Phase of MX League. In both matches, the Fierce claimed victory.

“The gratitude will always be there, it is something that I have learned. I will always have respect for them, but it touches me. defend Leon now, a team that I love very much. Them they opened the doors for me at a difficult time, “he added Ore.

Ore has faced cement producers six times between MX League and MX Cup, and the balance is in favor of the Ecuadorian, since he has celebrated four times and in two he suffered defeat along with the other emeralds.

For this one Opening 2021, Mena has 4 goals, 2 assists, in addition to having participated in 38% of the goals of the Lion this campaign. While his scoring production It has not been the best this semester, it remains constant in the coach’s scheme Ariel holan, in order to leave even more in oblivion the days when Blue Cross did not want it.

“It was not the time to go back to Ecuador, I knew that because of what I had to participate and what was done in the moments that I was able to play in Blue Cross there would be the possibility of continuing in the mexican soccer and it happened immediately, as soon as I left Cruz Azul and it only took hours to get that call from the people of Lion she was very interested, “she recalled.

TRUST YOUR COMPATRIOT ON THE MACHINE

For this match, Ore will face his compatriot Bryan angle, who adds 6 goals this tournament and returned to Blue Cross after a loan in Xolos. That second chance that Angulo has in The Ferris Wheel, of which Ore did not enjoy, it serves for the latter to launch a piece of advice, especially since both have been partners in the Selection of his country.

“The only thing I could limit is that I continue working, that I continue striving. He has proven to be a great contribution, he has scored interesting and important goals. I’ve seen that in the last few games it’s been headline. He is a mature player, aware of the potential it has“, he pointed.