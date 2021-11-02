Amber Heard could go to prison for up to 14 years for dog trafficking in Australia »Hero Network

The ex-wife of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, who still has a pending trial in the USA For defamation, she is once again in trouble and not precisely because of the events of her failed marriage, since a case that was considered closed was recently reopened, but new evidence could lead to the actress from Aquaman.

Amber Heard faces the possibility of going to prison for 14 years

As reported by the British newspaper, Daily Planet, Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment, is reopening an old case of Amber heard of the year 2015, in which, he broke the law by passing his pet dogs in a private jet without the proper permission. So immediately, it was considered animal trafficking. The actress, by then, pleaded guilty and apologized.

However, new information has come to light regarding the 2015 case, where the Australian Department of the Environment, has asked for help from FBI to contact possible witnesses in the case and to the surprise of many, a former administrator of Johnny Depp, Kevin Murphy, commented that he was forced to give a false testimony that agreed with the version of Heard:

I also explained to Ms. Heard several times that attempting to bring the dogs to Australia without completing the mandatory process was illegal and could result in very severe penalties, including euthanasia of the dogs. When I expressed that I was extremely uncomfortable with this, Ms. Heard said, “Well, I want your help on this… I don’t want you to have a problem with your work.” It became very apparent that Ms Heard was threatening my job stability unless I cooperated in providing a statement supporting her false version of Australian procedures. Because of this, I felt extreme pressure to cooperate, despite knowing that this would imply being untrue. Kevin Murphy

The Lord Kevin, 59 years old, added that at the time that Mr. Depp and the Lady Heard They separated in 2016, he immediately sought legal advice to retract his affidavit in Australia, but in view of the high costs this had, he did not continue with the process.

At the moment, investigations into the case are progressing fairly quickly and Amber Heard, could be charged with perjury or bribery of perjury to make a false statement and if guilty of the aforementioned charges, the actress could face a maximum penalty of up to 14 years in prison.

