Amazon driver fired after TikTok video of a woman getting out of her truck went viral

The video, which accumulates a staggering 11.4 million views, appears to have been shot from someone’s apartment window and shows the driver opening the back of the truck, from which a woman in a black dress emerges. without shoes. The TikTok user who posted it said it was recorded in Florida.

In response to the video, people joked about why the woman was in the truck.

“The package will be delivered in 9 months,” joked one.

“That’s why my new phone case is late,” read another.

But since he rose to fame, he has caused serious repercussions. An Amazon spokesperson told TMZ: “This does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers.”

He added: “Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers.”

Commenting on the video, people questioned whether it was appropriate for it to have been posted and said they felt sorry for the driver who was fired.

One of them said, “Don’t be a snitch.”

Another said, “Congratulations, you got this man fired.”

Indy100 contacted Amazon for further comment on the incident.