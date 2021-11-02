Amanda Seyfried could have been “Gamora” from Guardians of the Galaxy, but she thought it would be a failure – Diario La Página

It is no secret to anyone that one of the most successful film franchises in recent years has undoubtedly been the one created as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has brought characters such as Iron Man, Spiderman or the Guardians of la Galaxia, all of them with great box office profits and with great public recognition.

That is why the anecdote told by actress Amanda Seyfried, who recently revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter, becomes more curious that she would have refused to play the role of “Gamora” in Guardians of the Galaxy for this reason.

According to the talented interpreter, the real reason she rejected the role was because of fear, as you read it, the beautiful actress was afraid to appear in this film, thinking that it would be Marvel’s first failure, because from her point of view no one I wanted to see a tape with a talking tree and a raccoon.

Thus, after thinking that it would be a bad idea to stay in the project after considering that it would be a failure, the actress was honest and said that “clearly I was wrong”, because Guardians of the Galaxy, was a success at the box office and even its popularity has reached the point that hundreds of fans are already waiting for the fourth installment of this team of superheroes.

Amanda Seyfried feared for failure

Beyond not making sense that a talking raccoon and a tree will be part of the cast, Seyfried confessed that his greatest fear was that Hollywood will not forgive him for the failure of the film, so he better choose not to risk and stain his career, so in the end the role was awarded to Zoe Saldana, who continues to achieve success with the character.

In this tenor of matters, Amanda assured that after reading the script everything was going well, because it seemed great but the fear was greater, leading to give up giving life to the role because in her own words: “It gave me panic (…) being that person that comes out in a blockbuster that fails. Hollywood does not forgive you. I’ve seen it happen many times.

Finally, what led to the decision were the extensive makeup days that she had to undergo to make her whole body go green. “I did not want to spend six months of my life painting green, acting a few hours and I was stripped to paint again,” he said.