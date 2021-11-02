All the millionaire companies that Vin Diesel manages in addition to being an actor

Mark Sinclair Vincent, known as Vin Diesel, became popular with the series “Fast and Furious“where he played Dominic Toretto, but also had a relevant job in the trilogy” The Chronicles of Riddick “as Richard Riddick. Besides being a successful actor founded two million-dollar companies that are very successful today.

He was born 54 years ago in Alameda, California, and grew up in the poorest area of ​​all of the Greenwich arts district in New York. After college, he entered college which he dropped out at age three to focus on making his own movie by writing scripts.

His career in the acting world began at the age of 15 when he appeared in the play “Dinosaur Door” and entered the film industry as a director and screenwriter: his first job was in 1994 with the short film “Multi-Facial”, which was selected for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

It was not until 1998 that he appeared in front of the big screen as Private First Class Adrian Caparzo, in the war movie “Saving Private Ryan” (Saving Private Ryan, in Latin America), by Steven Spielberg and in 2001 he played Toretto for the first time, which earned him audience acclaim.

Vin Diesel’s jobs outside of acting

TO Vin Diesel was always interested in cinema and in 1995 he founded the production company One Race Films, who has participated in several films where he himself acted as “xXx“,” The Chronicles of Riddick “and the latest” Fast and furious. “In addition, in 2006 he produced the short film” Los Bandoleros “, which follows the story of” Fast and furious. “

But also, The actor founded the Bellevue, Washington-based video game company Tigon Studios in 2002, and although its activity was suspended for a time, it was reactivated in 2013. Its owner is One Race Films, and it is focused mainly on games that involve the self. Vin Diesel, who gets involved as an executive producer.

For 2010, Vanity Fair magazine included him in the list of the top 40 Hollywood celebrities with the highest income.. Vin Diesel was ranked 29th with a net worth of about $ 18 million for his films and this must be added to his two companies that also have good profits.

