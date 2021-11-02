All free PS Plus and Xbox Live games for November 2021

2021 is now nearing its end, and the penultimate month of the year brings with it a new batch of free games for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live with Gold subscribers. Among them are Knockout City and the beautiful indie game Kingdom two crowns.
Playstation plus
PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users with a PS Plus subscription will be able to download the game Knockout City from Electronic Arts, a competitive team title based on the real-life ball burn game, but with jumping mechanics, power-ups and more. In addition, the remastered version of the game is also available Kingdoms of amalur.
PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4
- Knockout City
- First Class Trouble
Playstation 4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
Xbox Live with Gold
Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One users with a subscription to Xbox Live with Gold receive this November the interesting indie strategy game Kingdom two crowns, in addition to Moving out and the classic Lego Batman 2.
Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One:
- Moving out (available between 1 and 30 of November)
- Kingdom two crowns (available between November 16 and on December 15)
Xbox 360 (compatible with new consoles)
- Rocket knight (available between November 1 and 15)
- Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes (available between the 16 and 30 of November)
In the case of PS Plus, the games are only kept available to users as long as they are subscribed to the service; PS4 games are also available in PS5 through backward compatibility. Similarly, Xbox 360 games can also be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S through backward compatibility.