All free PS Plus and Xbox Live games for November 2021

2021 is now nearing its end, and the penultimate month of the year brings with it a new batch of free games for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live with Gold subscribers. Among them are Knockout City and the beautiful indie game Kingdom two crowns.

Playstation plus

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users with a PS Plus subscription will be able to download the game Knockout City from Electronic Arts, a competitive team title based on the real-life ball burn game, but with jumping mechanics, power-ups and more. In addition, the remastered version of the game is also available Kingdoms of amalur.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Knockout City

First Class Trouble

Playstation 4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Xbox Live with Gold

Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One users with a subscription to Xbox Live with Gold receive this November the interesting indie strategy game Kingdom two crowns, in addition to Moving out and the classic Lego Batman 2.

Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One:

Moving out (available between 1 and 30 of November )

Kingdom two crowns (available between November 16 and on December 15 )

Xbox 360 (compatible with new consoles)

Rocket knight (available between November 1 and 15 )

Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes (available between the 16 and 30 of November )

In the case of PS Plus, the games are only kept available to users as long as they are subscribed to the service; PS4 games are also available in PS5 through backward compatibility. Similarly, Xbox 360 games can also be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S through backward compatibility.