Alexis Vega and Luis Olivas return with Chivas de Guadalajara

Good news. The medical services of Chivas de Guadalara they have already discharged sports, both Alexis vega like Luis Olivas, and will be available for the next and last match of the rojiblancos in this regular round of the Opening 2021 of the MX League scheduled for Friday, November 5 against Mazatlán.

This was made known from the club’s social networks, where they published a statement explaining the status of both players and the rest of the elements that remain in the infirmary.. “Alexis Vega and Luis Olivas have already been discharged for the competition, so this Monday they trained alongside their teammates and may be eligible for the next game”, part of the information is read.

Antonio Rodriguez, Instead, it continues with its recovery process after the latest information that spoke about a possible request from the goalkeeper himself to leave the institution due to the lack of opportunities for the next Clausura 2020. According to the statement issued by Chivas, ‘Toño’ will be out for three more weeks.

However, it is not all good news for the Herd troops. Sergio Flores, who came out with discomfort in the last loss to Tigres UANL, the rest of the championship is still lost and if Chivas gets into the reclassification and can advance to the next rounds of the Liguilla.

“‘Checo’ Flores left the match against Tigres last Saturday due to a discomfort in his right leg, so this Monday he underwent an MRI and the result was a complex myotendinous muscle injury of the biceps femoris. The estimated time for your return to competition is 5 to 6 weeks”, Reads the statement.