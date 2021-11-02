Actress reveals her surprising bond with Ariana Grande

Surprise! Chrissy Metz challenged her “This Is Us” castmates to correctly guess how she’s connected to Ariana Grande, and they passed the test. During a teaser for Tuesday’s November 2 episode of “E! ‘ s Celebrity Game Face, “Metz asked her co-stars Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan,” When I first moved to Los Angeles, I was Ariana Grande’s _____. “

The actors and their respective playmates, Napiera Groves and Rachel Sullivan, were given three options: waxer, agent, or dog walker. “I feel like I should know this. You were an agent at one point, but were you Ariana Grande’s agent? ”Chris said as he tried to find his answer with his wife.

The “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” actress hesitated for a moment, questioning whether 41-year-old Metz was walking the “Dangerous Woman” singer’s dog, before choosing the agent as her final answer. Chris and Rachel also chose an agent before Metz revealed that they were all right and she worked as Grande’s agent early in her career.

Chrissy Metz confirms her working relationship with Ariana Grande

“I don’t know why you cheated on me with the dog walker,” host Kevin Hart said in the clip. “I’ve only met Ariana twice and she’s had a dog on her hands both times.” Metz previously spoke about her work as a talent agent while promoting her book, “This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today,” in May 2018.

“I was a talent agent for nine years. I represented Ariana Grande and Dove Cameron, ”he said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time. “I was on the team that represented those two amazing women. It is fun. You know they are going to be stars when you meet them for the first time. “