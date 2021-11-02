15 co-stars who fell in love and 10 who hate each other

Someone needs to make a movie about the love story of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. 🥺

Here are 15 co-star couples who really fell in love:

1.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks first met when she guest-starred on an episode of Bosom Buddies, in 1981, but it wasn’t until they played romantic interests in Volunteers, four years later, that “we just looked at each other and – eureka – everything changed forever,” he told GQ.

Tristar Pictures / © TriStar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

At the time, he was still married to Samantha Lewes, but told Express that it was a “failed marriage.” Tom and Rita began dating in 1986, a year before Hanks’ divorce was finalized. They were married in 1988.

2.

Both Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin had just ended long relationships when they met on the set of Habia una vez in 2011, and a year later, they were officially dating.

ABC / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

They got married in 2014 and have two children together.

3.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell met on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1966, but they began dating until Valentine’s Day 1983, while co-starring Swing shift.

Warner Bros / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

In 1986, they had a son, actor Wyatt Russell.

The couple co-starred in several more films, such as Overboard, The Christmas Chronicles and The Christmas Chronicles 2.

Four.

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys began playing a married couple in The Americans in 2013, and although rumors of an affair emerged after she separated from her then-husband, they made it official that they were dating until 2014.

FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

They had a son in 2016.

5.

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe met on the set of the television series Soul Food, in 2000, and they began a long-distance relationship after his character was dropped from the show.

Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

6.

Freddie Stroma and Johanna Braddy met while filming the first season of Unreal, in 2015, and although their characters canceled their engagement, the actors actually got engaged in 2016.

Lifetime Television / © Lifetime Television / Courtesy Everett Collection

They had a secret wedding that December, then shared this information with the world on New Years.

7.

Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley kept their relationship a secret for six years while playing Clarke and Bellamy, who were never an official couple, although many fans did ship them, in The 100.

Warner Brothers / © CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

They surprised fans by announcing their wedding in 2019.

8.

The characters of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar were just friends in I Know What You Did Last Summer, from 1997, but they started dating three years later, when a planned dinner with a mutual friend who couldn’t make it ended up on a blind date. Soon after, they played love interests in Scooby Doo, in 2002.

Columbia Pictures / © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

They were married in 2002 and have two children. They still like to dine at the restaurant where they had their first date.

9.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons played a married couple in the second season of Fargo, in 2015, and they started dating when she broke up with her longtime partner a year later.

FX Networks / © FX Networks / Courtesy Everett Collection

They have been engaged since 2017 and have two children.

10.

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem met during the filming of Ham Ham in 1992, but it was until 2008, when they saw each other again in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, that started dating.

The Weinstein Co. / © Weinstein Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2010, they were secretly married. They have two children. They were also co-stars in Escobar, the betrayal 2017 and Everybody knows of 2018.

eleven.

In 2011, Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman met on the set of Revenge and, a year later, they publicly announced their relationship.

ABC / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

12.

Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes met and began dating in 2007, while filming. Evening.

Focus Features / © Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

They secretly married in 2009 and now have two children together.

13.

The co-stars of Grimm, David Giuntoli and Elizabeth Tulloch, kept their romance a secret until 2014.

NBC / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

They married in 2017 and had a daughter in 2019.

14.

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood met when he joined the cast of Supergirl in 2017, and they started walking shortly after.

Bettina Straus / © CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

They married in 2019 and had their first child together in 2021.

fifteen.

Danneel Harris and Jensen Ackles were friends before they were cast as romantic interests in Ten Inch Hero, 2007, and as soon as the filming of the sandwich shop movie was over, they started dating.

JC Olivera / Getty Images

They were married in 2010 and have three children.

And here are 10 co-star pairs who just couldn’t stand each other:

16.

In his book American rhapsody, the screenwriter of Sliver, Joe Eszter, assured that Sharon Stone liked William Baldwin so badly that, during an on-screen kiss, he bit her tongue.

Paramount / © Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

In a statement, Sharon said: “I think it’s very funny. I knew that [Joe] it was funny, but I didn’t think I could write comedy. “

17.

Jay Mohr told Elle that her “most awkward interaction with a female celebrity” had been “being on the set of a movie where the female lead was unhappy with my presence and she made it clear from day one,” and a few more years. Later, she revealed on her podcast that she was referring to Jennifer Aniston, her co-star of Picture Perfect.

20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection

She told Elle, “I hadn’t done a lot of movies, and even though they did audition with some pretty famous guys, for some reason I got the lead. The actress said, ‘No way! They must be kidding!’ Out loud. Between takes. To the other actors on set. I literally went to my mom’s house and cried. “

18.

Pierce Brosnan told Vanity Fair that he “missed some words that were not very nice” towards Teri Hatcher on the set of Tomorrow Never Dies, because she “always [lo] I kept waiting for hours. “

United Artists / © United Artists / Courtesy Everett Collection

However, Pierce later discovered that the reason for Teri’s delay was the morning sickness she had been suffering from. She said, “Then one morning it became known that Teri was pregnant and that she was not feeling very well; still, these things happen.”

19.

The co-stars of I love trouble, Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte, “got on badly” from the moment they met, and she told the New York Times that he was “absolutely disgusting.”

Buena Vista Pictures / © Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

He said, “He’s going to hate me for saying this, but it seems like he’s doing everything he can to repel people.”

twenty.

The troubled relationship between Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray began while filming Red Dawn, and when they worked together on Dirty dancing, he was frustrated because he perceived lack of maturity on her part.

Vestron Pictures / © Vestron Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

In her autobiography, Patrick wrote: “She seemed particularly sensitive, sometimes she would burst into tears if someone criticized her … Other times she would act somewhat childish, forcing us to record scenes over and over again when she started to laugh” .

Jennifer told the Hollywood Reporter: “His courage and my fearfulness … together they were like a marriage in which you have two opposite people. He was not afraid of anything and I was afraid of doing anything.”

twenty-one.

After co-starring A Change of Seasons In 1980, Anthony Hopkins called Shirley MacLaine “the most obnoxious actress” he had ever had to work with.

20thcentfox / © 20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2014, she told the New York Post: “I didn’t like him either, but [Hopkins] he was having a drinking problem at the time and it was distressing for him. “

22.

According to the autobiography of his co-star Louis Gossett Jr., An Actor and a Gentleman , Debra Winger and Richard Gere kept their distance when they weren’t filming a scene from An Officer and a Gentleman.

Paramount / © Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

23.

After co-starring The BoostJames Woods sued Sean Young for allegedly harassing him and his then-fiancée and leaving a disfigured doll outside their home, but Sean won the lawsuit and, as he told the Daily Beast: “[James] not only paid the legal fees [de ella], he also had a liability clause on his home insurance and … he ended up getting money from them too. “

MGM / © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2007, she told Entertainment Weekly: “It all comes down to two people conspiring to set me up and make me look crazy, partly because of their own mental illness, partly out of revenge.”

In the same article, James commented, “I love and admire Sean, and he actually has a point.”

24.

After Marlon Brando got his hands on Sophia Loren without her consent on the set of A Countess From Hong Kong, she “calmly turned around and said to his face, like a cat being petted in a bad way: ‘Don’t you dare do that anymore. Never again!'”.

Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

She told The Independent: “As I sprayed him with my eyes, he seemed small, helpless, almost a victim of his own notoriety. He never did it again, but it was very difficult to work with him after that.”

25.

And finally, on the set of Kramer vs. Kramer, Dustin Hoffman slapped Meryl Streep and taunted her about the recent death of her first love to elicit a reaction that he thought was appropriate for her character, but she refused to lower herself to his level, concentrating instead. in the script modifications that made Joanna a more complete and meaningful character.

Columbia Pictures / © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

According to director Robert Benton: “There was no way Dustin could make her shake. There was no way he could do something to make her shake. She just didn’t flinch and she had incredible strength.”

In 2018, Meryl told the BBC: “This is complicated because when you are an actress and you are in a scene, you have to feel free …. This was my first film, and it was the first take of my first film, and he slapped me. And you can see it in the movie. It happened. But I think those things are being corrected right now, and if they are not corrected, they are being fixed. They will be fixed, because people will no longer accept it. So that’s it. something good”.

This post was translated from English.

