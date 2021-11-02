15 co-stars who fell in love and 10 who hate each other

Someone needs to make a movie about the love story of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. 🥺
Here are 15 co-star couples who really fell in love:
1.
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks first met when she guest-starred on an episode of Bosom Buddies, in 1981, but it wasn’t until they played romantic interests in Volunteers, four years later, that “we just looked at each other and – eureka – everything changed forever,” he told GQ.
2.
Both Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin had just ended long relationships when they met on the set of Habia una vez in 2011, and a year later, they were officially dating.
3.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell met on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1966, but they began dating until Valentine’s Day 1983, while co-starring Swing shift.
Four.
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys began playing a married couple in The Americans in 2013, and although rumors of an affair emerged after she separated from her then-husband, they made it official that they were dating until 2014.
5.
Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe met on the set of the television series Soul Food, in 2000, and they began a long-distance relationship after his character was dropped from the show.
6.
Freddie Stroma and Johanna Braddy met while filming the first season of Unreal, in 2015, and although their characters canceled their engagement, the actors actually got engaged in 2016.
7.
Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley kept their relationship a secret for six years while playing Clarke and Bellamy, who were never an official couple, although many fans did ship them, in The 100.
8.
The characters of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar were just friends in I Know What You Did Last Summer, from 1997, but they started dating three years later, when a planned dinner with a mutual friend who couldn’t make it ended up on a blind date. Soon after, they played love interests in Scooby Doo, in 2002.
9.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons played a married couple in the second season of Fargo, in 2015, and they started dating when she broke up with her longtime partner a year later.
10.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem met during the filming of Ham Ham in 1992, but it was until 2008, when they saw each other again in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, that started dating.
eleven.
In 2011, Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman met on the set of Revenge and, a year later, they publicly announced their relationship.
12.
Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes met and began dating in 2007, while filming. Evening.
13.
The co-stars of Grimm, David Giuntoli and Elizabeth Tulloch, kept their romance a secret until 2014.
14.
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood met when he joined the cast of Supergirl in 2017, and they started walking shortly after.
fifteen.
Danneel Harris and Jensen Ackles were friends before they were cast as romantic interests in Ten Inch Hero, 2007, and as soon as the filming of the sandwich shop movie was over, they started dating.
And here are 10 co-star pairs who just couldn’t stand each other:
16.
In his book American rhapsody, the screenwriter of Sliver, Joe Eszter, assured that Sharon Stone liked William Baldwin so badly that, during an on-screen kiss, he bit her tongue.
17.
Jay Mohr told Elle that her “most awkward interaction with a female celebrity” had been “being on the set of a movie where the female lead was unhappy with my presence and she made it clear from day one,” and a few more years. Later, she revealed on her podcast that she was referring to Jennifer Aniston, her co-star of Picture Perfect.
18.
Pierce Brosnan told Vanity Fair that he “missed some words that were not very nice” towards Teri Hatcher on the set of Tomorrow Never Dies, because she “always [lo] I kept waiting for hours. “
19.
The co-stars of I love trouble, Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte, “got on badly” from the moment they met, and she told the New York Times that he was “absolutely disgusting.”
twenty.
The troubled relationship between Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray began while filming Red Dawn, and when they worked together on Dirty dancing, he was frustrated because he perceived lack of maturity on her part.
twenty-one.
After co-starring A Change of Seasons In 1980, Anthony Hopkins called Shirley MacLaine “the most obnoxious actress” he had ever had to work with.
22.
According to the autobiography of his co-star Louis Gossett Jr., An Actor and a Gentleman , Debra Winger and Richard Gere kept their distance when they weren’t filming a scene from An Officer and a Gentleman.
23.
After co-starring The BoostJames Woods sued Sean Young for allegedly harassing him and his then-fiancée and leaving a disfigured doll outside their home, but Sean won the lawsuit and, as he told the Daily Beast: “[James] not only paid the legal fees [de ella], he also had a liability clause on his home insurance and … he ended up getting money from them too. “
24.
After Marlon Brando got his hands on Sophia Loren without her consent on the set of A Countess From Hong Kong, she “calmly turned around and said to his face, like a cat being petted in a bad way: ‘Don’t you dare do that anymore. Never again!'”.
25.
And finally, on the set of Kramer vs. Kramer, Dustin Hoffman slapped Meryl Streep and taunted her about the recent death of her first love to elicit a reaction that he thought was appropriate for her character, but she refused to lower herself to his level, concentrating instead. in the script modifications that made Joanna a more complete and meaningful character.
This post was translated from English.