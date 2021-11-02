15 co-stars who fell in love and 10 who hate each other

Columbia Pictures / © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection



According to director Robert Benton: “There was no way Dustin could make her shake. There was no way he could do something to make her shake. She just didn’t flinch and she had incredible strength.”

In 2018, Meryl told the BBC: “This is complicated because when you are an actress and you are in a scene, you have to feel free …. This was my first film, and it was the first take of my first film, and he slapped me. And you can see it in the movie. It happened. But I think those things are being corrected right now, and if they are not corrected, they are being fixed. They will be fixed, because people will no longer accept it. So that’s it. something good”.