Getting the most out of Excel, the spreadsheet creator of the Microsoft Office suite is not easy, but after knowing these 12 tricks for Excel, you will completely master the program and you will be able to make all the graphs, tables and even databases in a simple way.

With Excel we can do everything, as we have mentioned above, but you can also make tables to manage your expenses, invoices for your clients, inventory controls, graphs to see everything in a more visual way and much more, therefore we bring you a small guide with tips and tricks to lose the fear of this app from the Office suite.

Next, we will show you the best tricks you can know to master Excel, or at least to be able to create any basic table quickly and efficiently.

How to use Office for free in Windows 10

Use Excel in dark mode

There is a great passion for the use of dark mode in everything, our mobile, in our browsers, on the computer and of course we can also do it in Excel. As in the rest of the apps, we can change the color of the excel theme And although we don’t have many options, one of them is dark mode.

To activate the dark mode you just have to follow these steps:

The first thing you will have to do is click on “File” and you will see that a menu appears on the left.

Then you will have to click on “Bill”, in this window you will be able to choose several themes.

For dark mode you will have to select “Black” and you will see how the entire interface of the program has changed.

You should know that change the global one and therefore the interfaces of the rest of the programs will also change of the Office Suite such as, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook etc.

Download or use Office templates

Excel may seem like a somewhat complex tool at first, but luckily we have templates that won’t make life much easierTo be able to choose a template we can do it from the main window, before creating a new document we will be able to see some templates that Excel offers us.

You can access many more templates on the official Microsoft Templates website, You can access it from the link that we leave you here below.

Web: Excel Templates

Select multiple columns, rows, or the entire document

One of the most basic, but most useful things is power make selections from any cell in our document, but sometimes we need to change several cells at once or we want to change some general aspect of the whole document such as font size, color or other aspect.

Therefore in order to make full selections of columns, rows or the entire document you will only have to:

Click on the top cell letters to select entire columns.

Click on the Numeric cells in the left zone to select entire rows.

Click on the upper corner to select the entire document, this step can also be done by pressing the keys “Control + E”.

Export Excel to PDF

We all know that the PDF format is one of the most standardized formats that exist, therefore Microsoft Excel allows us to export all the files we want to PDF, for this you will have to follow these steps:

To be able to export to PDF you will have to click on “File”.

Then on the left you will see a button called “To export”.

Now we will see an option called “Create PDF / XPS document”.

We will press and press again on the same button on the right side. Now we will have to choose the name with which we want export the file and the PDF file will automatically open with our default PDF program.

Fix rows or columns

Sometimes when we are creating a document in which we need to see a row or column at all times, it is best to fix it, because with this option we can fix a row or a column so that when we move through the document we will always see the fixed row or column, to do this, follow these steps:

In your Excel document, click on the taskbar on “View”.

Now you should look for the button “Immobilize” and the options to set the first column or the first row will appear, in this way you will always be able to see it even if you scroll to the end of the document.

Merge cells

Sometimes when we are creating tables we need two cells to behave as a single cell, for this we will use the option to combine cells, to combine cells follow these steps:

Select two or more cells that are next to each other. In the task bar we will have a button called “Merge and center”, but if we deploy it we will have more options.

In our case, we will click directly on the button and we will see that the cells that we have selected have become a single cell and the content remains in the center.

Split cells

Like we can combine cells, we can also divide them, that is to say undo the action that we have carried out in the previous trick, for this you will only have to select the cells that you had combined and then click on the button “Merge and center” again to retrieve the current state of the cells.

You should know that in this case the content inside the merged cell will automatically go to the first cell of all, that is, if we have a phrase, number or word, it will go to the first cell that we select before having combined the cells.

Protect an Excel file with a password

Sometimes we want to send a document in which the data inside is very important and we do not want anyone to read or change it, so we can add a password to our document and know that only those users who have the password will be able to see it. follow these steps:

Tap on “File”.

Then look for the option “Information” and click on the button.

Now you must click on the first option “Protect book”.

Choose the way you want to protect it, in our case we want to add a password, because click on “Encrypt with password”. We write the password we want twice and we can close the document.

Now every time we want to open the document we will have to insert the password that we have chosen previously.

Lock cells so no one can edit them

Now that we know how to protect a document we will show you how to protect cells so that no one can edit them unless they know the password. Locking or protecting cells in our document is really useful because sometimes in some cells there are very complex formulas or data that we don’t want anyone to change.

Select the cells you want to protect. Click on the arrow in the taskbar group of “Source”.

Then look for the tab “To protect”.

Make sure the option “To block” is active and click on accept. A priori nothing has changed, because now you will have to protect the sheet so that the changes are visible.

– In the toolbar click on the tab “Check”.

Now click on “Protect sheet”.

We will put the password that the document has and we will select the options that the users will be able to do and click on accept.

Finally, if we want to change any data in a cell, a message like this will appear:

Add multiple cells

One of the most used functions in Excel is the “SUM” function which allows us to add the numerical content of several cells, below we will show you how you can execute the sum of several cells with a single function:

Select the cells you want to sum. In the taskbar look for the tab “Beginning” and click on “Autosum”.

A new cell will automatically have been created at the end of the selection with the sum of all the selected cells.

Add borders and colors to cells

One of the options that Excel users like the most is work with colors, cells, and cell formatsFor this reason, in Excel we can add borders to cells, colors, change the font and its size, we can even add a slanted border to make it look like the cell was crossed out.

To be able to add formatting to the cells you will only have to select the cells you want to format and click on them with the right mouse button and select “Cell format”. You can choose the type of border, the color and the border to add it to.

Create drop-down lists

Excel is a great tool in which we can create complete databases, but it would take us a long time, we can also create, as we said before, invoices, delivery notes, etc. A very useful option with dropdown lists with which we can choose what to put in a cell quickly, for example, an item from our inventory.

To create a drop-down list you just have to follow a few simple steps:

Select the cell where you want to add the list. Find and click on the tab “Data”.

Now select “Data validation”.

Choose “Ready”.

In the box “Origin” You must choose the cells in which you have written what you want to add, in our case we will choose the selected range of cells so that all the elements appear in our list. We can also write our options in said box and separate the elements with a semicolon (;).

These are our 12 tricks for Excel With which you will be able to master the creation of tables and documents based on spreadsheets, surely with some of them you will be able to perform many tasks somewhat faster and you may use them much more often.

11 free Excel courses