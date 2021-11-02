10 novelties that arrive this November at Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

An interesting video is coming back to us related to one of the most prominent video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The video you have below, Cobayasgamer reviews us 10 news we will receive in the game this November. Here they are:

Maple Leafs: They will appear flying and we will need the net to catch them and they will appear from November 10 onwards. Mushrooms: they usually appear near the trees and they go very well for different recipes and objects that we can craft. New update (2.0): It is interesting to have our island prepared for all the news that is coming on November 5. New items: From November 1 we can get on TeleNook, specifically in the seasonal items section, Hand Lanterns (each day that passes changes up to 6 different ones, so it is interesting to enter every day) and we continue to have the Adorno of marigolds. And as of November 11 we will have another new object that is Candy from a thousand years (it is a bag to store candies). New amiibo cards: Starting on November 5, the 5 series of amiibo cards goes on sale. New DLC Happy Home Paradise: Also as of November 5. Turkey Day: Guindo, the turkey chef, comes to our island so that we will prepare recipes for him this November 25. Maybe there are new food recipes. Bug Tournament: This month, specifically on November 20, is the last bug tournament that we will have in the northern hemisphere in 2021. We will have the opportunity to get all the objects that Camilo offers us and sell bugs to get berries. New critters, fish and sea creatures: For example the dragonfly damsel. Our island will change color: It will change throughout the month of November until it reaches an orange hue and at the end of the month it will start to snow (from November 26, winter begins in the game).

What do you think? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game at this link.