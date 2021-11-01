Yes or no? The experts speak

Kidney stones are more likely to form if you don’t make enough urine each day or if you have high levels of certain minerals. This is why drinking lemon water could help, although it is not for what you think. (Photo: Getty)

It is one of the most widespread health myths, and it has become a morning ritual for many people that the first thing they do as soon as they get up is to drink a glass of warm water with lemon. However, to water with lemon They are awarded a series of health benefits, actually excessive, that call for misunderstandings and generate false expectations, for example, that it will make us lose weight, it will rid us of a cold or that it serves to eliminate kidney stones. Let’s go by parts.

The kidney stones they are an accumulation of minerals that is made in the kidneys. They are generally made up of calcium oxalate, a natural chemical found in most foods. Calculi or stones form when urine becomes concentrated, allowing minerals to crystallize and bond together. The most common treatment is a compound called ‘citrate’, and increasing the amount of citrate in the body prevents kidney stone formation by preventing calcium from binding to other compounds.

Well, it turns out that lemon water contains high amounts of citrate. Yes, lemons contain citrate, which, as I said, is a compound that helps break down calcium deposits and slow their growth. That is why it is believed that it can help, but be careful with this because you have to take with pins what ‘help or facilitate’, and of course, they do not translate into ‘cure’.

In most cases, drinking enough fluids each day is the best way to help prevent most types of kidney stones from forming. This will keep the urine diluted helping to remove the minerals that could form the stones.

Although water is the best option, other liquids, such as citrus drinks, can also go well to prevent kidney stones. And while it is true that some studies show that citrus drinks, such as lemonade and orange juice, protect against kidney stones because they contain citrate, which prevents the crystals from turning into stones, there are experts such as Boticaria García that deny this benefit for the kidneys when considering that “Our body cleanses itself and cleansing diets are a scam. We don’t need lemon to activate the liver or kidney. They know how to get going every morning by themselves.”

On the other hand, there are those who think that lemon water can be more effective in conjunction with conventional therapy, considering it a useful alternative treatment.

If we review the evidence, some studies (like this review) found that citrus fruits, including lemon, can increase citrate levels in urine, which can help treat kidney stones.

However, experts insist that while lemon water can help, it would take a large amount of lemons to produce a significant effect, and they remember that a lack of water in the body is a common cause of kidney stones. So drinking more water can help prevent kidney stones, whether it contains lemon or not.

“The truth is that thanks to its concentration in citric acid it has a certain effect against a type of stone (calcium), but there are dozens of different types of stone with varied composition”, Nurse Lola Montalvo points out who clarifies that “Water and lemon are two healthy foods in the framework of a varied and balanced diet; and that is the benefit of taking this preparation. But it does not have extraordinary power and no meal of the day should be substituted for this drink; its benefits will be derived from its intake between meals or as an accompaniment to other foods “.

Nephrologists, on the other hand, affirm that maintaining a healthy, varied and balanced diet is a fundamental part of the treatment of kidney disease. They also recommend that instead of adding salt to food when you cook or eat, you use fresh herbs, lemon juice, or unsalted spices. Endive and onion, which have a high water content and have diuretic properties, can also help us to take care of the health of the kidneys. Other recommended fruits and vegetables for kidney failure are carrots, blueberries, tangerines, lemon or cucumber.

On the other hand, it must be said that although drinking lemon water or lemon juice would not worsen the condition of a patient with chronic kidney disease, When lemon is consumed in excess, it could cause other health conditions. For example, drinking too much lemon water or lemon juice can cause nausea, diarrhea, or vomiting due to excessive consumption of vitamin C.

Julio Basulto, dietician-nutritionist, explains it like this: “It is not a dangerous myth, what difference does it make to drink lemon water on an empty stomach or not. The The real problem is that you take it thinking that it will have healing effects, or that you take it as a substitute for the fruit. In addition, it can have a certain negative effect on enamel and dentin, so that if you abuse lemon juice it can end wearing down or damaging teeth”.

In addition, we must be careful to believe that the juices they sell can help us clean the kidneys because because many products labeled as lemon juice / juice contain small amounts of pure lemon extract and high amounts of sweeteners, which can increase the risk of kidney stones.

In short, drink warm lemon water, inside a healthy lifestyle, can help us maintain good health, but in no case does it help to ‘cure’ diseases by itself. As explained by the Dr. Javier Aranceta, specialist in Preventive Medicine and Public Health and professor of Community Nutrition at the University of Navarra, “Water performs important functions in the human body, from enabling the transport of nutrients to all cells to contributing to the regulation of body temperature, through its collaboration in the digestive process and in the absorption of nutrients and even drugs”.

Although hydration must be important for anyone at any stage of life, “There are certain pathological processes that make it even more important, such as the presence of kidney stones or cystitis, as well as processes that occur with mucus (hydration makes expectoration easier), fever, constipation or diarrhea”, emphasizes Dr. Aranceta.

That is to say that what can actually help (note the verb used) the body to eliminate kidney stones as well as to prevent their formation if you have a tendency to suffer it is the intake of water. Add him Lemon juice, olive oil, apple cider vinegar or parsley is one more option but not a miracle cure.

On the other hand, the evidence has shown is that there is a direct relationship between movement and the expulsion of kidney stones. What water intake favors gastrointestinal motility, This facilitates the expulsion of the stones in the urine. But lemon does not have miraculous effects. On the other hand, it must be borne in mind that these drinks cannot replace the treatment prescribed by a doctor.

As unusual as it may sound, previous research has shown that some activities such as walking down stairs, jumping, playing tennis or take a ride on the roller coaster too They turn out to be good ‘strategies’ to get rid of those annoying crystals that form in the urine causing intense low back pain, nausea, vomiting, sweating and abdominal bloating.

Apparently the movement that these activities generate would be key to moving the stones, as well as the intake of water. Unlike a sedentary lifestyle, which has a lot to do with the formation of kidney stones.

However, the ideal is that before resorting to these home remedies you always consult your doctor and that if you are going to drink lemon water daily, it is under his supervision and as a complement to the treatment, and knowing that it is not the panacea. I insist, home treatment for kidney stones should also be indicated by your doctor, based on your medical history, and be supplemented with a proper diet.. There are people who can feel very bad to inflate to drink water with lemon, especially if they do it on an empty stomach because lemon stimulates the acids of the digestive system, and also bile, which can slow down digestion and aggravate reflux, heartburn and stomach ulcers. In fact, in some cases, it can end up triggering gastritis.

“It doesn’t matter if we drink a glass of lemon juice on an empty stomach, if we add ginger to our smoothie, or if we drink raw garlic every morning … None of these rituals will protect us if our diet is unbalanced and unhealthy.. So if you like the taste of it, take it easy. But without expecting ‘miraculous’ effects, much less that these rituals compensate for a bad diet “, concludes the dietician-nutritionist Lucía Martínez co-director of the Aleris Nutrition Center and blog author Tell me what you eat.

