Yanet García boasts of her charms within OnlyFans | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García has allowed himself to be appreciated without any garment and his followers have gone crazy, as he presumes once again that he has one of the most beautiful bodies and without a doubt he managed to raise their temperature.

As you may remember, the conductive regia makes use of the OnlyFans platform to show her flirtatious side.

Surely you already know that Yanet García is one of the most attractive women in the entertainment industry and she knows it perfectly.

And it seems that he has no problem showing his curves in his social networks whenever he has a chance.

Now to the delight of all her fans, they will be able to see more of her on her account. OnlyFansHowever, you must pay a monthly fee to access that content.

However, many of his followers have shared the odd photograph that he shares on that platform.

This is the case of the photograph that we are about to show you, where we can appreciate the fitness girl leaving her figure completely exposed wearing only dental floss.

Undoubtedly, this image managed to raise the temperature of millions of his followers, because it shows a large part of his figure without any garment.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCÍA.

As you may remember, it was on April 18 this year, when Yanet joined the popular website, in which content creators receive a sum of money from their subscribers.

However, a few days after its debut, several users reported that its content had been leaked, in which it could be seen with little or no clothes.

It should be noted that this leak angered some who were willing to pay for the Yanet García subscription, since they assured that the content on OnlyFans was not different from what the host normally showed on her social networks.

It is due to these criticisms that little by little the level of its content has risen within the platform and it increasingly surprises its followers.

On the other hand, several months ago, Yanet pointed out that she opened an account on the website because she wants to separate the facets of her life.

Since he wants to use Instagram to share material about his stage as a fitness coach and OnlyFans to exploit his more flirtatious side.