Xiaomi launches the Redmi Watch 2 Lite by surprise in the Global market – Xiaomi News

After announcing its Redmi Smart Band Pro, Xiaomi has presented its new Redmi Watch 2 Lite, a variant of the recently launched Redmi Watch 2 that lands in our market along with some of the most interesting features.

And, this new Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes as a natural evolution of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, incorporating a larger screen and an integrated GPS that will give you a more accurate record when monitoring outdoor sports activities.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite, features and price

In detail, the new Redmi Watch 2 Lite is presented together with a 1.55 inch LCD screen, whose resolution reaches 320 × 360 pixels. On this occasion Xiaomi has opted for an almost frameless design, very different from the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite.

Among its features the new Redmi Watch 2 Lite has Integrated GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and 5 ATM certification so that we can use it in the pool or open sea. It also adds a 262mAh battery capable of providing a autonomy of up to 10 days of use or 14 hours with GPS activated.

Of course, the new Redmi Watch 2 Lite integrates up to 100 training modes, 17 of them professional level. It has 24/7 heart monitoring, a blood oxygen meter and is compatible with Strava and Apple Health.

At the moment the Redmi Watch 2 Lite has only been presented in the Global market, unknown its official price. In the same way, it is very likely that this has a price of about 50 euros.