WWE will pay tribute to The Rock throughout the month of November

The company of Wwe will be celebrating the month of November in honor of The Rock due to the 25th anniversary of his debut in Wwe Survivor Series. We tell you all the details.

WWE and his tribute to The Rock for the twenty-fifth anniversary of his debut

On this day Wwe announced that the company will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the debut of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The debut of The Rock on Wwe took place at the pay-per-view of WWE Survivor Series 1996 at Madison Square Garden, where it appeared under the name of Rocky Maivia. That night Dwayne teamed up with him WWE Hall Of Famer, Jake Roberts, Marc Mero and other WWE Hall Of Famer, The Stalker (Barry Windham). This team defeated the rival team composed of Crush, Goldust, Triple H and Jerry lawler in a traditional 4 vs. 4 of Survivor Series.

To celebrate the debut of The Rock, WWE has prepared a great content of the legend to share it from their social networks and a new episode of WWE Best Of. The episode will air from Peacock and WWE Network this coming Tuesday and will include the best matches and best moments of the legendary race of The Rock. Additionally, the company is encouraging fans to use the hashtag # Rock25 to promote the celebration.

Get ready to salute @TheRock all month long in honor of the 25-year anniversary of his WWE debut.# Rock25 pic.twitter.com/ntEjToXX3u – WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2021

What is your favorite moment of The Rock’s career in WWE?

